Cowboys' Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Endorse Possible Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have expressed interest in signing veteran free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have given their stamp of approval for the franchise to make a move.

"Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?" Lamb said Thursday, per Mike Fisher of FanNation. "I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?"

Prescott added: "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like that, and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting. But understanding it’s also a business, and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well."

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer) this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged that Beckham "could look pretty good" playing for America's team.

However, Beckham also mentioned four teams of interest this week:

"Whether it's Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last -- not saying I only got three or four [seasons] left -- but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home. I'm tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I've done the rock-and-roll life."

Beckham remains unsigned as he's still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl last winter. However, there's no doubt he would be a good fit in the Dallas offense alongside Prescott and Lamb.

The last time Beckham was fully healthy in 2019, when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns, he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. In 14 games split between the Browns and Los Angeles Rams last season, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores.

The Cowboys are desperate to add another wide receiver after striking out at the trade deadline. The team was in the running for Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks until the final moments before the deadline, but the two sides were unable to work out a deal.

Dallas has the NFL's No. 25 passing offense, averaging 190.6 yards per game, despite having Lamb, a Pro Bowler in 2021, and Michael Gallup.

Lamb leads the team with 42 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Brown, who is in his fifth season in Dallas, has caught 25 passes for 339 yards and one score. Gallup, who has appeared in just five games, has caught 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

The Cowboys enter Sunday's game against the Packers with a 6-2 record, which ranks second in the NFC East behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.