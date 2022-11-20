Biggest Takeaways From 2022 AEW Full Gear Results

1 of 5

One of the matches during the Zero Hour pre-show featured The Factory taking on Best Friend, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and a partner who was clearly telegraphed to be Danhausen.

However, the Danhausen we got was not the goofy character we have seen in AEW up to this point. He was much more focused and a little on the creepy side.

With blood on his face and a jar of teeth, the painted grappler proceeded to enter that match late and singlehandedly take out the entire opposing team.

This harkened back to the origins of his character when he was leaning more into the horror side of his personality, and it proved he doesn't always have to be a joke.

Comedy and pro wrestling go together like chocolate and peanut butter, but there is always a ceiling on how successful somebody in that position can be. This other side of Danhausen is going to open up more possibilities for how he can be used, and that is going to mean more chances to be successful.