    Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Miss at Least 1 Week with Ankle Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 19, 2022

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    The Memphis Grizzlies announced that point guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle and that is "return-to-play timeline" will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

    Morant suffered the injury late in his team's 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He was helped back to the locker room.

    Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>

    Ja Morant is being helped off the court in the 4th quarter of tonight's game against OKC after turning his ankle. He's putting no weight on that left ankle.

    Morant has averaged 28.6 points, 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game for the 10-6 Grizzlies, who sit third in the Western Conference.

    The Grizzlies played 25 games without Morant last season and went 20-5. That's a testament to the team's tremendously deep roster, which excelled despite playing without one of the game's most exciting and electric stars.

    The problem now is that the Grizzlies are also without shooting guard Desmond Bane, who suffered a sprained right big toe and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. That leaves Memphis with a severely depleted backcourt for the time being.

    The onus will be on point guard Tyus Jones to lead the Grizz in the meantime. Jones, who replaced Morant on the court after he left Friday, has averaged 10.6 points and 3.9 assists in 23.1 minutes this season.

    David Roddy could also see more playing time off the bench. The rookie guard out of Colorado State is averaging 5.4 points in 17.5 minutes.

