Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Definitely' Plans to Return from Foot Injury vs. Warriors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

When the New Orleans Pelicans host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, Zion Williamson expects to be in the lineup after missing the last three games with a foot injury.

"As of now, I can say I'm definitely playing Monday," Williamson told reporters Saturday. "I don't see why I wouldn't at this point. Had enough time off it. The pain seems to be gone at this point."

Williamson suffered a right foot contusion in a 119-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 12. He also told reporters Saturday that his foot was "feeling a lot better."

The injury to Williamson's foot was concerning because it is the same foot that he broke in 2021 that led to him missing the entire 2021-22 campaign while rehabbing. He admitted that he was initially worried about his latest ailment until a scan revealed he had only suffered a contusion.

Williamson has been mostly healthy this season, though he did miss two games earlier in the year because of a right hip and lower back injury.

The 2019 No. 1 pick is having an impressive season and is a prime candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award. He's averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 11 games while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from deep.

With Williamson sidelined over the last three games, the Pelicans went 2-1, with their only loss coming to the NBA-leading 13-3 Boston Celtics on Friday. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record, and Williamson's return should only help the team contend for better playoff positioning moving forward.

However, Williamson's health is going to continue being a concern for the Pelicans until he can stay healthy over a longer stretch. So, the performances of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be vital if Williamson misses any more time this year.