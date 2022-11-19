USMNT's Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest Cleared from Injuries for World Cup Opener

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Two key members of the United States men's national team, midfielder Weston McKennie and right back Sergiño Dest, declared themselves available for selection ahead of Monday's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Wales.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported Saturday that McKennie overcame a quad injury and Dest worked through muscle fatigue to reach full fitness for the USMNT in Qatar.

"Juventus and the national team, they were both working together to make sure that I'm 100 percent fit here," McKennie said. "So I came in, did a couple days of just maintaining and keep it under control. We played the friendly the other day, and I felt good. I felt ready to go, and that's where I'm at."

Dest added: "I'm feeling good. Of course, after the last game [for AC Milan], I had a little bit of fatigue. Right now, it's going well. I'm ready to play."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.