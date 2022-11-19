NBA Twitter Says Klay Thompson Is 'Back' After Warriors' Win vs. RJ Barrett, Knicks

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Klay Thompson continued to show signs of a resurgence with 20 points to help lead the Golden State Warriors to a 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Thompson knocked down eight of his 16 shots from the field, including four three-pointers, to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes.

"It seemed like every time Klay just made an extra pass, the ball started to move and then we got a wide open shot," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We ended up with 32 assists. It started with early on Klay taking a more patient approach. And then the game rewarded him."

After a sluggish start to the campaign, the five-time All-Star has slowly been rounding into form over the past few weeks, which is a great sign for the Warriors as they attempt to pick up steam. Their record stands at 7-9 after beating the Knicks.

Let's check out some social-media reaction to Thompson's performance:

Stephen Curry once again paced the Warriors with 24 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals as he builds a strong early-season MVP candidacy. Draymond Green chipped in 10 points, nine boards, seven dimes and two blocks.

So, for at least one night, it looked like the reigning NBA champions were ready to start making some noise once again.

"We played that Warriors brand of basketball that has made us the best team of the past decade," Thompson said.

Julius Randle scored a team-high 20 points for the Knicks, who dropped to 8-8. RJ Barrett posted 18 points, five assists and four rebounds.

"We still got a chance to make it a great trip," Randle said. "We got two more games, two more very winnable games. We've got a chance to make it a great trip and go back home feeling pretty good about ourselves."

Both teams are back in action Sunday. New York continues its five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns, while Golden State travels to face the Houston Rockets.