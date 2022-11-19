X

    NBA Twitter Says Klay Thompson Is 'Back' After Warriors' Win vs. RJ Barrett, Knicks

    Tim Daniels, Featured Columnist IV, November 19, 2022

    Klay Thompson
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Klay Thompson continued to show signs of a resurgence with 20 points to help lead the Golden State Warriors to a 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

    Thompson knocked down eight of his 16 shots from the field, including four three-pointers, to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes.

    "It seemed like every time Klay just made an extra pass, the ball started to move and then we got a wide open shot," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We ended up with 32 assists. It started with early on Klay taking a more patient approach. And then the game rewarded him."

    After a sluggish start to the campaign, the five-time All-Star has slowly been rounding into form over the past few weeks, which is a great sign for the Warriors as they attempt to pick up steam. Their record stands at 7-9 after beating the Knicks.

    Let's check out some social-media reaction to Thompson's performance:

    LeChefCurry @LeChefCurry30

    Klay Thompson tonight:<br>20 PTS<br>8-16 FG (50%)<br>4-10 3PT (40%)<br><br>He's back <a href="https://t.co/78ra4ckapB">pic.twitter.com/78ra4ckapB</a>

    𝙙𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙣🧀 @ToasterKlay

    KLAY IS BACK BABY THE LEAGUE IS QUAKING

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    Dating back to last season, the Warriors are 10-1 when Klay Thompson shoots 50% from the field. <a href="https://t.co/LKIPioqQ5r">pic.twitter.com/LKIPioqQ5r</a>

    Kobe 🐐(depressed warriors fan) @gswplayoffs

    KLAY THOMPSON IS BACK!!! <a href="https://t.co/u4AxsnckYr">pic.twitter.com/u4AxsnckYr</a>

    🏀 ALL ICONIC SPORTS @ALLICONICSPORTS

    Klay is a top 5 shooter ever and y’all are really doubting this man won’t get back into form

    Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP

    Klay Thompson scoring 20 points on 50% shooting with 4 threes after being slandered on social <a href="https://t.co/5DIEEMiTjt">pic.twitter.com/5DIEEMiTjt</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/KlayThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KlayThompson</a> of the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> for moving up to 16th on the All-Time three-pointers made list! <a href="https://t.co/5nPzHYtj3G">pic.twitter.com/5nPzHYtj3G</a>

    Stephen Curry once again paced the Warriors with 24 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals as he builds a strong early-season MVP candidacy. Draymond Green chipped in 10 points, nine boards, seven dimes and two blocks.

    So, for at least one night, it looked like the reigning NBA champions were ready to start making some noise once again.

    "We played that Warriors brand of basketball that has made us the best team of the past decade," Thompson said.

    Julius Randle scored a team-high 20 points for the Knicks, who dropped to 8-8. RJ Barrett posted 18 points, five assists and four rebounds.

    "We still got a chance to make it a great trip," Randle said. "We got two more games, two more very winnable games. We've got a chance to make it a great trip and go back home feeling pretty good about ourselves."

    Both teams are back in action Sunday. New York continues its five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns, while Golden State travels to face the Houston Rockets.

