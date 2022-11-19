Anthony Davis Called 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Lakers Beat Pistons

Anthony Davis Called 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Lakers Beat PistonsNovember 19, 2022
Anthony Davis scored 38 points to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
It was the second straight dominant performance from the eight-time All-Star, who tallied 37 points in Sunday's win against the Brooklyn Nets. He also recorded 16 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes against the Pistons.
NBA @NBA
🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> dominated in the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> victory, putting up a season-high 38 PTS!<br><br>38 PTS | 16 REB | 4 BLK <a href="https://t.co/ZyQ4x1N1Dh">pic.twitter.com/ZyQ4x1N1Dh</a>
"He's been a monster this whole season, but definitely the last three games or so," Lakers guard Austin Reaves told reporters about AD. "That's what he does, and everybody knows it."
Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to Davis' latest standout showing:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis in four games without LeBron this season:<br><br>29-4-2<br>24-14-3<br>37-18-2<br>38-16-2<br><br>Averaging 32-13-2.5.<br><br>For all of the talk about his failure to assert himself early in the season, he has absolutely carried the Lakers when he's been their only star on the floor.
Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance
Good W & 4th for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>. Finally got a little serious & closed out the game. AD getting into a rhythm & kudos to the staff for getting him into advantage spots on the court where’s he’s comfortable operating.
Pistol Pete⏱ @PeteOfTheMoment
AD icing the game with dominance at the rim and forcing the opponent to foul him and put him on the FT line is very 2020, in a good way. <br><br>Personally I feel like it will help his shooting too. FTs can help get you in rhythm shooting the ball- may be the case for aD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>
🦉 Lakers Vino @VinoUncorked
Lakers have themselves real on ball initiators for the offense with LeBron, Walker and Reaves.<br><br>I’m really excited the Lakers found a back door and cut man who can also shoot the ball and play defense as a wing in Brown Jr.<br><br>All of these aspects of the game make AD’s life easier.
Davis' hot streak has moved him up to 12th in the NBA in scoring (25.3), fifth in rebounds (11.5) and second in blocks (2.0) on a per-game basis.
His contributions have been crucial as the Lakers, who improved to 4-10 with Friday's win, try to turn things around with LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain. James' absence against Detroit marked his third straight game on the sideline.
"I'd be glad if I had zero points and we won," Davis said. "We've got to put a string of wins together to get back in this thing, but take it one game at a time."
L.A. also received strong outings from Reaves (16 points and six assists), Wenyen Gabriel (15 points and seven rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (10 points, 12 assists and five rebounds).
Alec Burks scored 23 points to pace the Pistons, who suffered their sixth straight loss. They're 3-14 overall and 0-9 on the road so far in 2022-23.
The Lakers return to the floor Sunday when they host the San Antonio Spurs (6-10).