Anthony Davis Called 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Lakers Beat Pistons

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis scored 38 points to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

It was the second straight dominant performance from the eight-time All-Star, who tallied 37 points in Sunday's win against the Brooklyn Nets. He also recorded 16 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes against the Pistons.

"He's been a monster this whole season, but definitely the last three games or so," Lakers guard Austin Reaves told reporters about AD. "That's what he does, and everybody knows it."

Davis' hot streak has moved him up to 12th in the NBA in scoring (25.3), fifth in rebounds (11.5) and second in blocks (2.0) on a per-game basis.

His contributions have been crucial as the Lakers, who improved to 4-10 with Friday's win, try to turn things around with LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain. James' absence against Detroit marked his third straight game on the sideline.

"I'd be glad if I had zero points and we won," Davis said. "We've got to put a string of wins together to get back in this thing, but take it one game at a time."

L.A. also received strong outings from Reaves (16 points and six assists), Wenyen Gabriel (15 points and seven rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (10 points, 12 assists and five rebounds).

Alec Burks scored 23 points to pace the Pistons, who suffered their sixth straight loss. They're 3-14 overall and 0-9 on the road so far in 2022-23.

The Lakers return to the floor Sunday when they host the San Antonio Spurs (6-10).