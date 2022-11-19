X

    Anthony Davis Called 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Lakers Beat Pistons

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2022

    Anthony Davis
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Anthony Davis scored 38 points to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

    It was the second straight dominant performance from the eight-time All-Star, who tallied 37 points in Sunday's win against the Brooklyn Nets. He also recorded 16 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes against the Pistons.

    NBA @NBA

    🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> dominated in the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> victory, putting up a season-high 38 PTS!<br><br>38 PTS | 16 REB | 4 BLK <a href="https://t.co/ZyQ4x1N1Dh">pic.twitter.com/ZyQ4x1N1Dh</a>

    "He's been a monster this whole season, but definitely the last three games or so," Lakers guard Austin Reaves told reporters about AD. "That's what he does, and everybody knows it."

    Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to Davis' latest standout showing:

    Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking

    Anthony Davis has been looking like one of the best players in the world lately with all due respect

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Now, if the Lakers can get keep AD at this level, get LeBron back and, most importantly, never play Patrick Beverley another minute, maybe they can make some noise.

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Russell Westbrook getting Anthony Davis easy buckets should not be overlooked tonight

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Anthony Davis in four games without LeBron this season:<br><br>29-4-2<br>24-14-3<br>37-18-2<br>38-16-2<br><br>Averaging 32-13-2.5.<br><br>For all of the talk about his failure to assert himself early in the season, he has absolutely carried the Lakers when he's been their only star on the floor.

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Anthony Davis with the breeziest 38 pts 16 rebs you’ll ever see. Still the most unique big man on Earth. His conditioning is improving and he’s ready to carry the load. Call Your Mother ☎️

    Satoru Gojo @SoratoDAGOAT

    Anthony Davis today: <a href="https://t.co/xHA8fj94UG">pic.twitter.com/xHA8fj94UG</a>

    Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance

    Good W &amp; 4th for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>. Finally got a little serious &amp; closed out the game. AD getting into a rhythm &amp; kudos to the staff for getting him into advantage spots on the court where’s he’s comfortable operating.

    Pistol Pete⏱ @PeteOfTheMoment

    AD icing the game with dominance at the rim and forcing the opponent to foul him and put him on the FT line is very 2020, in a good way. <br><br>Personally I feel like it will help his shooting too. FTs can help get you in rhythm shooting the ball- may be the case for aD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>

    🦉 Lakers Vino @VinoUncorked

    Lakers have themselves real on ball initiators for the offense with LeBron, Walker and Reaves.<br><br>I’m really excited the Lakers found a back door and cut man who can also shoot the ball and play defense as a wing in Brown Jr.<br><br>All of these aspects of the game make AD’s life easier.

    Davis' hot streak has moved him up to 12th in the NBA in scoring (25.3), fifth in rebounds (11.5) and second in blocks (2.0) on a per-game basis.

    His contributions have been crucial as the Lakers, who improved to 4-10 with Friday's win, try to turn things around with LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain. James' absence against Detroit marked his third straight game on the sideline.

    "I'd be glad if I had zero points and we won," Davis said. "We've got to put a string of wins together to get back in this thing, but take it one game at a time."

    Anthony Davis Called 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Lakers Beat Pistons
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    L.A. also received strong outings from Reaves (16 points and six assists), Wenyen Gabriel (15 points and seven rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (10 points, 12 assists and five rebounds).

    Alec Burks scored 23 points to pace the Pistons, who suffered their sixth straight loss. They're 3-14 overall and 0-9 on the road so far in 2022-23.

    The Lakers return to the floor Sunday when they host the San Antonio Spurs (6-10).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.