World Cup 2022 Predictions: Group Picks, Odds, Favorites and Projections

2 of 4

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Spain and Germany are the closest competitors for first place in any group according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain is just a -115 favorite to win the group, while Germany has the lowest odds of any non-favorite to win a group at +115.

The two European giants experienced similar fates over the last decade at the World Cup. Spain won in 2010 and then crashed out in the group stage in 2014. Germany did the exact same thing in 2014 and 2018.

Spain and Germany are loaded with young talent to balance out the experience on each roster.

Germany will rely on a heavy Bayern Munich contingent, led by Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller. Müller is the oldest outfield player on the roster at 33, but he comes into Qatar with the most World Cup goals of any participant.

The understanding between Germany's midfielders and attackers from their time at the club level could help the national team get off to a fantastic start.

Spain is relying more on its youth. Gavi and Pedri are two of the top candidates for breakout players of the tournament. La Roja have some experience with Álvaro Morata up top, Sergio Busquets in midfield and Jordi Alba in defense.

Spain could be viewed as being at a small disadvantage to Germany because of some World Cup inexperience in the back. The team left Sergio Ramos at home and opted for the likes of Eric García, Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres at the back.

Germany was far more prolific in attack in UEFA World Cup qualifying. It scored 36 goals and conceded four, while Spain netted 15 tallies and allowed five goals.

Germany's more consistent attack could give it the advantage in the head-to-head clash with Spain and in its other two matchups with Japan and Costa Rica.

Costa Rica and Japan could spring a surprise and advance to the round of 16, but they both need to be perfect against their two European foes in order to do so.

Prediction: 1. Germany, 2. Spain, 3. Japan, 4. Costa Rica