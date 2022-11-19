World Cup 2022 Predictions: Group Picks, Odds, Favorites and ProjectionsNovember 19, 2022
World Cup 2022 Predictions: Group Picks, Odds, Favorites and Projections
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A.
Sunday's standalone match will have our attention to start the tournament, but the main discussions surrounding the tournament could quickly move to the other groups.
The United States men's national team officially ends its eight-year World Cup drought on Monday against Wales.
Argentina and France both open play on Tuesday, and then Spain and Germany play matches in Group G on Wednesday.
Spain and Germany are expected to be locked in a fierce battle for first place in their group, and that could be the most intriguing first-place fight.
Portugal and Uruguay could make a case to challenge the Spain-Germany battle as well. The European and South American sides headline Group H, and they are fighting for the right to avoid Brazil, who is the pre-tournament favorite, in the round of 16.
World Cup Group Stage Odds
Odds To Win Group
Group A
Netherlands (-280; bet $280 to win $100)
Senegal (+450; bet $100 to win $450)
Ecuador (+500)
Qatar (+1000)
Group B
England (-280)
USA (+500)
Wales (+500)
Iran (+1600)
Group C
Argentina (-250)
Poland (+400)
Mexico (+450)
Saudi Arabia (+2200)
Group D
France (-225)
Denmark (+225)
Tunisia (+1600)
Australia (+2500)
Group E
Spain (-115)
Germany (+115)
Japan (+1000)
Costa Rica (+5000)
Group F
Belgium (-190)
Croatia (+200)
Morocco (+850)
Canada (+1000)
Group G
Brazil (-300)
Switzerland (+550)
Serbia (+650)
Cameroon (+1200)
Group H
Portugal (-145)
Uruguay (+185)
Ghana (+1000)
South Korea (+1100)
Group E
Spain and Germany are the closest competitors for first place in any group according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spain is just a -115 favorite to win the group, while Germany has the lowest odds of any non-favorite to win a group at +115.
The two European giants experienced similar fates over the last decade at the World Cup. Spain won in 2010 and then crashed out in the group stage in 2014. Germany did the exact same thing in 2014 and 2018.
Spain and Germany are loaded with young talent to balance out the experience on each roster.
Germany will rely on a heavy Bayern Munich contingent, led by Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller. Müller is the oldest outfield player on the roster at 33, but he comes into Qatar with the most World Cup goals of any participant.
The understanding between Germany's midfielders and attackers from their time at the club level could help the national team get off to a fantastic start.
Spain is relying more on its youth. Gavi and Pedri are two of the top candidates for breakout players of the tournament. La Roja have some experience with Álvaro Morata up top, Sergio Busquets in midfield and Jordi Alba in defense.
Spain could be viewed as being at a small disadvantage to Germany because of some World Cup inexperience in the back. The team left Sergio Ramos at home and opted for the likes of Eric García, Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres at the back.
Germany was far more prolific in attack in UEFA World Cup qualifying. It scored 36 goals and conceded four, while Spain netted 15 tallies and allowed five goals.
Germany's more consistent attack could give it the advantage in the head-to-head clash with Spain and in its other two matchups with Japan and Costa Rica.
Costa Rica and Japan could spring a surprise and advance to the round of 16, but they both need to be perfect against their two European foes in order to do so.
Prediction: 1. Germany, 2. Spain, 3. Japan, 4. Costa Rica
Group H
The big story going into Group H is Cristiano Ronaldo's fallout at Manchester United and how it will affect the Portugal national team.
Ronaldo is one of the best players to ever play the game of soccer, but his form declined over the last year, and that may hurt his nation's chances of advancing far in Qatar.
Portugal has been a bit inconsistent in major tournaments during Ronaldo's career. The European nation did not make it out of the group stage in 2014 and was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2010 and 2018.
The Euro 2016 champion lost in the round of 16 at Euro 2020, and it needed to get through the playoff round in World Cup qualifying to get to Qatar.
Portugal needs to avoid relying solely on Ronaldo to score goals. João Félix, André Silva and Bruno Fernandes could ease the lack of production from the superstar.
Even if Portugal is at its best, it may not be able to beat Uruguay for the top spot in Group H.
Uruguay has advanced to the knockout round in each of the last three World Cups and it has an in-form young forward up top in Darwin Núñez. Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani are also on the roster to provide experience.
Uruguay is used to playing high-level opposition from its time in South American battling with Brazil and Argentina. It will not be intimidated by the challenge posed by Portugal.
The South American side earned seven clean sheets in nine games in 2022, and it has not allowed multiple goals in a single game this year.
Uruguay's consistency in the back and its dynamic mix of young and experienced talent up top could give it the edge over Portugal.
First place in Group H is critical to earn because the second-place side in the group will likely face Brazil, which is expected to win Group G, in the round of 16.
Projection: 1. Uruguay, 2. Portugal, 3. Ghana, 4. South Korea
Other Group Projections
Group A: 1. Netherlands, 2. Ecuador, 3. Senegal, 4. Qatar
Group B: 1. England, 2. USA, 3. Wales, 4. Iran
Group C: 1. Argentina, 2. Mexico, 3. Poland, 4. Saudi Arabia
Group D: 1. France, 2. Denmark, 3. Tunisia, 4. Australia
Group F: 1. Belgium. 2. Canada, 3. Croatia, 4. Morocco
Group G: 1. Brazil. 2. Switzerland, 3. Serbia, 4. Cameroon
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.