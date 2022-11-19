X

    NBA Twitter Hyped for Derrick White's 'Killer Game' in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 19, 2022

    Boston Celtics guard Derrick White pushes down the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
    AP Photo/Kyle Phillips

    The Boston Celtics won their ninth straight game behind a dazzling day from guard Derrick White, who dropped 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting (6-of-8 from three-point range) in a 117-109 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening.

    White remained in the starting lineup for the second straight game in place of Marcus Smart, who remains out with right ankle inflammation.

    He had 16 points and 10 assists in a 126-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and followed it up with another great game Friday as the Celtics improved to an NBA-best 13-3.

    White had 14 points at the half and added another 10 in the third quarter to keep the Pelicans at bay. Jaylen Brown got hot late and finished the night with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

    Ultimately, the ridiculously deep Celtics got another great performance from a reserve called into greater duty due to injury. Twitter recognized White's virtuoso performance.

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    Happy for Derrick White, man<br><br>Killer game. He’s having such a nice season

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Derrick White.<br><br>That's the whole tweet.

    Micah Sharon @MicahSharon2013

    Derrick White has been on another level this year

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    People said Brad overpaid for Derrick White and meant it

    CelticsBlog @celticsblog

    Derrick White is a disaster ...for other teams

    Mike @MikeAdxx

    Derrick White plays winning basketball is probably the best way to explain what he does

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Derrick White really comes off the bench for this team. Just unreal.

    semaJ @semaJ7272

    Derrick White trade was such a steal the fact people gave up on him when he was clearly not comfortable yet is ridiculous

    Boston Sports Gordo @BOSSportsGordo

    Derrick White is a much better player today than he was at the end of last season. More confident, better jumper, lockdown defense, makes the right plays almost all the time. He’s been awesome for this team.

    White and the Celtics will now look for their 10th straight win when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening.

