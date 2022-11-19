NBA Twitter Hyped for Derrick White's 'Killer Game' in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans

AP Photo/Kyle Phillips

The Boston Celtics won their ninth straight game behind a dazzling day from guard Derrick White, who dropped 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting (6-of-8 from three-point range) in a 117-109 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening.

White remained in the starting lineup for the second straight game in place of Marcus Smart, who remains out with right ankle inflammation.

He had 16 points and 10 assists in a 126-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and followed it up with another great game Friday as the Celtics improved to an NBA-best 13-3.

White had 14 points at the half and added another 10 in the third quarter to keep the Pelicans at bay. Jaylen Brown got hot late and finished the night with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Ultimately, the ridiculously deep Celtics got another great performance from a reserve called into greater duty due to injury. Twitter recognized White's virtuoso performance.

White and the Celtics will now look for their 10th straight win when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening.