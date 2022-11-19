76ers' Tyrese Maxey Won't Return vs. Bucks with Foot Injury; Will Undergo MRI

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center with a left foot injury.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the X-rays on Maxey's foot were negative, and he is expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday. He notched 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes before exiting.

Maxey appeared to suffer the injury while driving to the basket and stepping on Jevon Carter's foot in the first half. He was fouled while driving to the hoop and shot his two free throws before limping off the court and to the locker room.

Maxey is in the midst of an impressive season. He entered Friday's game averaging 22.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 14 games, all starts, while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from deep.

The 2020 first-round pick has never missed a significant amount of time because of injury. He appeared in 61 games as a rookie during the 2020-21 season and played in 75 games (74 starts) during the 2021-22 campaign.

Losing Maxey would be a tough blow for the Sixers, who are already down two starters in James Harden (foot) and Tobias Harris (hip).

The Sixers entered Friday's game against Milwaukee ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 7-7 record and have thus far failed to meet expectations after entering the season projected to be one of the top teams in the NBA.