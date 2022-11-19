Knicks' Mitchell Robinson out vs. Warriors with Knee Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss his eighth straight game with a right knee sprain when his team takes on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday evening.

Robinson has been sidelined since Nov. 4, when he suffered the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers. As Fred Katz of The Athletic noted, Robinson has been listed as out on the team's injury reports since then.

However, there was at least a glimmer of hope for Friday when the Knicks listed Robinson as doubtful instead of out immediately.

The 24-year-old Robinson re-signed with the Knicks on a four-year, $60 million contract last offseason. In eight games (all starts), he has averaged 6.5 points on 69.7 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 21.8 minutes per contest.

The upgrade from out to doubtful could be a sign that Robinson's rehab is trending in the right direction, at least.

For now, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims will absorb the bulk of the minutes at center.

Hartenstein, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal with New York as a free agent last offseason, is posting 6.9 points on 53.6 percent shooting and 8.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game.

Sims, who is in his second year in the NBA (both with the Knicks), has averaged 3.8 points on 85.7 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.