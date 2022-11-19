Giants Rumors: Kenley Jansen a Potential Target for SF in Free Agency

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have expressed interest in free-agent closer Kenley Jansen, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi are familiar with Jansen from their time spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jansen played for the Dodgers from 2010-2021, earning three All-Star Game selections. He also finished fifth in 2017 National League Cy Young voting and helped the Blue Crew capture the 2020 World Series title.

Kapler served as the Dodgers director of player development from 2014 through 2017 before taking over as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. He has been manager of the Giants since 2020.

Zaidi was named general manager of the Dodgers in 2014 and he has served as the Giants president of baseball operations since 2018.

Jansen spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves. He posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 64 innings across 54 appearances. In addition, he led the NL with 41 saves.

If the Giants sign Jansen, he could be used in late-innings situations alongside Camilo Doval, who had an impressive 2022 campaign.

Doval posted a 2.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 67.2 innings across 51 appearances. He also posted 27 saves in what was his second major league season.

The Giants finished the 2022 season with an 81-81 record and missed the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Adding a closer like Jansen could help the team contend for a playoff spot in an increasingly difficult NL West division.

It's unclear what other teams might be interested in adding Jansen this winter. However, he'll likely earn a hefty contract after an impressive 2022 season.