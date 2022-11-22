2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?

21 of 32

Last Week: 9

Week 11 Result: Lost vs. Detroit 31-18

If it all falls apart for the New York Giants this year, we'll look back on Week 11 as the game where it all started to unravel.

The Giants had lived dangerously much of the year, winning with defense and the running of Saquon Barkley—often in comeback fashion. But all the things the Giants had done successfully, they failed to do against the Lions.

Playing against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, the Giants managed just 89 yards on the ground and turned the ball over three times. And thanks to a balanced offense and a huge game from running back Jamaal Williams, the Lions controlled most of this contest.

While speaking to reporters after the game, quarterback Daniel Jones said this is a loss that the Giants need to learn from quickly.

"Credit to Detroit—they had a good plan and stopped us in some areas that we've had success," Jones said. "We've got to look at ourselves and see where we can execute better."

However, one of our analysts thinks this loss was more than just one off game.

"The Giants were exposed Sunday," Davenport said. "It's not a difficult blueprint to follow—load the box, shut Barkley down and make Jones and a weak pass-catching corps beat you.

"Now the Giants have to get ready on a short week to play a Cowboys team that just demolished the Minnesota Vikings. A Cowboys team that's more talented and more balanced. A Cowboys team that already beat the Giants in New York.

"Six of New York's last seven games are against teams with winning records—including the next five. Here comes a swoon. The only question is how big."

"After a 6-1 start, the New York Giants have lost two of their last three games. In both defeats, Big Blue turned the ball over multiple times, and the opposition limited running back Saquon Barkley to 53 rushing yards or fewer," Moton said.

"Because the Giants have limited offensive firepower, they cannot afford to give away possessions, and Barkley has to produce at a high level in most outings. Darius Slayton is the club's only consistent (healthy) pass-catcher on the perimeter.

"Last Sunday, Wan'Dale Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards, but per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, his season is done after tearing his ACL," he continued. "According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Robinson is one of six players who went down with an injury in the loss to the Lions. As the Giants' injuries pile up, we could see this team continue to slide in the power rankings."