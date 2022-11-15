2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 11?

30 of 32

Last Week: 3

Week 10 Result: Won at Buffalo 33-30, OT

The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 10 riding a six-game winning streak. But what they didn't have was a statement win over a quality opponent, a victory that legitimized them as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

After their 33-30 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills, they now have one.

Sunday's win in Buffalo had a little of everything. The Vikings trailed by 17 points in the second half before roaring back to take the lead with less than a minute left. But the Bills scored to force overtime and were driving toward a game-winning touchdown in OT before a Patrick Peterson interception squashed the comeback.

Peterson told reporters after the game that the win sent a message to everyone who doubts these Vikings.

"We're not trying to prove them wrong. We just want to continue to prove ourselves right each and every time we step on the field," Peterson said. "I believe the largest margin was 13, 14, 17? So if we're not a good football team, how could you come back from that deficit? Look at us now."

"The Vikings have become the kings of living dangerously," Davenport said. "They fall behind time after time, but they keep finding ways to gut out a win. Say what you will about Kirk Cousins. Or a defense allowing the fourth-most yards per game in the league. But peeling off seven wins in a row isn't easy, and neither is going into Buffalo and beating the Bills. If there was any doubt as to whether the Vikings are for real, the matter was settled Sunday."

"Can we talk about how good Justin Jefferson is?" Sobleski added. "If not for him, the Vikings wouldn't have beaten the Bills. His 193-yard performance, including the most ridiculous one-handed, contested stab of a catch ever seen on 4th-and-18 late in the fourth quarter, is the stuff of legend. He caught nine passes against the Bills with a completion probability of less than 50 percent, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. No other receiver has had more than six in a game since the stat began.

"Jefferson is HIM, and he'll drag the Vikings toward legitimate Super Bowl contention. "