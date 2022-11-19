WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

With Survivor Series: War Games just eight days away, and a united team of The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre bearing down on them, The Bloodline found themselves reeling for the first time in what felt like an eternity to close out last week's show.

Friday night, the most dominant faction in professional wrestling sought to turn the tide back in its favor as Sami Zayn battled Butch in a SmackDown World Cup Quarterfinal match.

Was The Honorary Uce able to send a message to the Brutes on behalf of The Bloodline and remind them who they are dealing with or did the artist formerly known as Pete Dunne score a win that only further put Roman Reigns and his family on the defensive?

Find out with this recap of the November 18 episode of SmackDown.