WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18November 19, 2022
With Survivor Series: War Games just eight days away, and a united team of The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre bearing down on them, The Bloodline found themselves reeling for the first time in what felt like an eternity to close out last week's show.
Friday night, the most dominant faction in professional wrestling sought to turn the tide back in its favor as Sami Zayn battled Butch in a SmackDown World Cup Quarterfinal match.
Was The Honorary Uce able to send a message to the Brutes on behalf of The Bloodline and remind them who they are dealing with or did the artist formerly known as Pete Dunne score a win that only further put Roman Reigns and his family on the defensive?
Find out with this recap of the November 18 episode of SmackDown.
Match Card
- SmackDown World Cup Quarterfinal Match: Butch vs. Sami Zayn
- SmackDown World Cup Quarterfinal Match: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali
- Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler
Opening Promo
- "Is this thing on this time?" Sheamus said, motioning toward the microphone in response to last week's technical gaff.
- The babyfaces momentarily got a "brutey" chant going in response to the "ucey" chant that The Bloodline created as a result of Zayn's antics a few weeks back.
- "We don't really care who the fifth member is," Zayn said, interrupting the babyfaces and preventing the revelation of their Survivor Series: War Games team.
- "Ucey in the Sky with Diamonds," Zayn called himself in a great line.
- "It will be the last thing you expect," Sheamus forewarned Zayn, suggesting he be less arrogant about the identity of The Bloodline's fifth opponent.
The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre kicked off the night's show, still riding high from their message-sending beatdown of The Bloodline on last week's show.
Sheamus called out the long, two-decade history between him and The Scottish Warrior but revealed that their issues have created mutual respect among them. So much so that McIntyre was his best man three weeks ago in New York.
Sami Zayn interrupted the proceedings, arrogantly dismissed the idea of a mystery fifth opponent, and built hype for his match with Butch later in the night.
This was perfectly fine promo work from all involved, with some nice continuity from the babyfaces.
Yes, Sheamus and McIntyre have a long history that includes an Old-Fashioned Donnybrook match on the pre-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown so it was a welcome addition to this show for the two of them to explain why they are suddenly close enough to go into battle together.
Zayn remained as great, and over, as ever and helped elevate the segment with his presence alone.
Grade
B+
SmackDown World Cup Quarterfinal: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali
- During a backstage confrontation, Ali insisted that if he was breathing, he was fighting and told Ricochet he would see him in the ring.
- Ali delivered a second-rope backstabber to Ricochet to seize control entering the break. In doing so, though, he further injured his ribs.
- Ricochet rolled through a plancha and countered into a Blue Thunder Drive on the arena floor.
- Ricochet delivered a Full Nelson suplex, followed with a lariat and standing moonsault for a great near-fall.
On the heels of Monday's Raw, where he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Bobby Lashley, Mustafa Ali sought to shake off the effects of the one-sided physicality and defeat Ricochet in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup.
Ali proved resilient, shaking off the crippling injuries to test his opponent. A late 450 splash, though, failed to hit its target as Ali crashed into the mat and drove the air out of himself. Ricochet capitalized and delivered a Shooting Star Press for the win.
This was a strong match with some superb storytelling by way of selling on the part of Ali. The entire thing was built around the idea that he had injured ribs that would adversely affect his ability to compete.
He threw everything he had at his opponent but unfortunately, one miscalculation further injured him and set him up for the finish. It was simple, effective storytelling elevated by Ali understanding the assignment and delivering a grade-A performance.
Ricochet winning sets him up to battle Braun Strowman in the semifinals and given The Monster Among Monster's recent comments about "floppy flop" wrestlers, that one is certainly all the more interesting than its babyface vs. babyface status.
Result
Ricochet pinned Ali
Grade
B+
Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross
- Prior to the match, Emma gave Moss a pep talk, adding to their budding romance storyline.
- Scarlett cut off a charging Moss, bringing a halt to his momentum.
- Emma hit the ring to check on Moss after the match and a staredown with Kross and Scarlett teased a potential mixed tag team match in the future.
Three weeks after suffering a humiliating loss to Karrion Kross in which he was put to sleep in the Kross Jacket, Madcap Moss sought revenge against the former NXT world champion one-on-one.
For the second time in as many showdowns, he suffered the same fate.
Despite a strong showing from an intense Moss, Kross was able to lock in the Kross Jacket and force the submission win. After the match, Emma rushed the ring to check on the fallen babyface while Kross taunted from the floor.
This is a potentially beneficial program for both men.
Kross was thrown into an upper-card feud with Drew McIntyre before fans had the opportunity to really invest in him. Moss is a guy who has fallen by the wayside but not has the opportunity to benefit from feuding with a performer in Kross who management clearly sees a lot in.
Letting Kross develop his character on the main roster, and allowing Moss to rebuild momentum and credibility, is the perfect way to go about utilizing both guys in a manner that helps them establish themselves. Adding Emma and Scarlett to the mix for a potential tag team feud is an intriguing possibility, too.
Result
Kross defeated Moss via submission
Grade
B-
Bray Wyatt Promo
- "Why do I do the things that I do and can I actually change?" Wyatt asked.
- "The rarest commodity around here is respect," LA Knight said, insinuating that he earned Wyatt's respect a week ago.
- "Now we're even. Apology accepted. I can go my way, you can go yours," Knight said after slapping Wyatt in the face.
- "The decision you're about to make right now is going to change the rest of your life," Wyatt said before extending his hand to Knight, who slapped him again.
Bray Wyatt made his way to the ring and, once again, waxed poetically about his personal journey to being a better man.
LA Knight interrupted his in-ring promo and claimed to accept Wyatt's apology before smacking him. A second smack unleashed a stoic stare on the face of the intensely angry Wyatt, who did not act on his desires to unleash pain and suffering on Knight, but whose Uncle Howdy persona flashed on the screen behind the NXT export to close out the segment.
The Wyatt-Knight feud may be the most unexpected pairing on WWE television but there are few choices better to torment, taunt and prod at Wyatt, thus unleashing his dark side and giving fans a look at the Eater of Worlds they knew before.
Before this aware, apologetic, forgiveness-seeking incarnation.
The match will be interesting, if only because of the difference in the dynamic of styles, but what fans are really interested in is the next chapter of the Wyatt story. Hopefully, it presents itself sooner rather than later.
Grade
B
Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler (with Ronda Rousey)
- A mid-match confrontation between Shotzi and Rousey nearly provided just the distraction the former needed as Baszler nearly collided with her friend on the apron.
- Raquel Rodriguez appeared, providing another distraction, this one aiding her tag team partner.
On the heels of a No. 1 Contender's Match win a week ago, and a backstage attack that left her unconscious, Shotzi sought a measure of revenge against Shayna Baszler.
Accompanying The Submission Magician? SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey, whom The Ballsy Badass will challenge in Boston at Survivor Series: War Games.
The match was interrupted frequently by outside interference, first from Rousey, then Raquel Rodriguez, who looked to prevent further interjections. The distractions caused by them allowed Shotzi to roll Baszler up for the win.
On the surface, Shotzi picking up a win is a big deal and furthers her momentum entering Survivor Series but she was, at any given point, the third or fourth most focused-on star in this segment.
That does not help her or the creative efforts to build her into a star and legitimate threat to Rousey. Unfortunately, this was a creative misfire, especially since Rodriguez ended up being the real deciding factor in this one.
Result
Shotzi defeated Baszler
Grade
C
