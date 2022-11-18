Report: Lakers, Pistons Among Teams 'Monitoring' Miles Bridges Free Agency Situation

AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File

Miles Bridges remains a restricted free agent, and there are a number of teams reportedly interested in his services after he pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge on Nov. 3.

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons are among the teams "monitoring" Bridges' free agency situation.

Bridges has been with the Charlotte Hornets for his entire NBA career, and the team extended a qualifying offer to him that both sides let expire while his legal situation remained unsettled.

The 24-year-old was arrested on June 29 after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children. He was initially charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Bridges pleaded no contest to one felony charge as part of a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to three years of probation. He is also required to attend domestic violence counseling and parenting classes, undergo weekly drug testing and complete 100 hours of community service.

The NBA is investigating Bridges and can still fine, suspend or disqualify him if it determines he violated its policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Since the Hornets extended him a qualifying offer before he was arrested, they can match any offer he receives from another franchise.

Bridges had the best season of his career in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers could use a player of Bridges' caliber, and he could slot into the starting lineup alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, the team is already struggling at 3-10, and it's unclear how much signing Bridges would help it improve.

The Pistons could also use Bridges to fill out a starting lineup that includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Marvin Bagley III, but like the Lakers, the Pistons are 3-13 and have been struggling immensely.