WWE Rumors on Kevin Owens' Status and Jonah Contract Offer; The Miz Talks Jake Paul

Owens Reportedly Scheduled for SmackDown

Despite suffering an injury at a recent live event, Kevin Owens is reportedly scheduled to be present at Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Owens will not only be at this week's SmackDown, but also every television taping between now and Survivor Series WarGames on Nov. 26.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) reported this week that Owens suffered a sprained MCL during a house show match against Austin Theory over the weekend.

Owens has been working out and rehabbing the injury at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but Meltzer noted that he had been told KO was "not moving very well."

Meltzer also reported that current plans call for Owens to be part of the team opposing The Bloodline in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

While WWE has yet to announce the match, The Bloodline was confronted and attacked by Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland last week on SmackDown. Since The Bloodline has five members, the McIntyre-led team still needs one other participant.

Owens would be a logical addition since he has had issues with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, plus he has been both friends and rivals with Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

WWE has largely kept Owens off television in recent weeks, perhaps as a means of introducing him into the WarGames fray as a surprise.

If Owens is indeed scheduled to be at every show between now and Survivor Series WarGames, it perhaps bodes well for his recovery and his chances of being part of the landmark match.

Jonah Reportedly Received Offer to Return to WWE

Jonah, who previously wrestled under the name Bronson Reed in NXT, reportedly has a standing offer to return to WWE.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), WWE has offered Jonah a contract, but he has also reportedly received a contract offer from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The big Aussie has been working dates for NJPW for several months, both for NJPW Strong in the United States and the base NJPW promotion in Japan. That included taking part in the 2022 G1 Climax tournament, which saw him finish second in his block and score a victory over Kazuchika Okada.

Prior to working for NJPW and Impact Wrestling, Jonah was under contract with WWE from 2019 to 2021. Under the Bronson Reed name, Jonah established himself as a top star in NXT and held the North American Championship.

Jonah was seemingly in line to get called up to the main roster, but he was released in August 2021 instead.

That was likely a decision made by Vince McMahon, who was still in his role as head of WWE Creative. The power structure has shifted significantly since then, though, as Triple H took over as head of creative in July after McMahon's retirement.

Triple H likely had a big hand in signing and pushing Jonah in the first place, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he is reportedly trying to bring Jonah back into the fold.

Miz Open to Jake Paul Wrestling in WWE

After working with Logan Paul at WrestleMania and SummerSlam, The Miz is open to the idea of Logan's brother, Jake Paul, joining WWE at some point as well.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Miz said the following about the younger Paul brother getting involved in the world of sports entertainment:

"If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky's the limit. Logan was the fastest person I've ever trained that got it. It was incredible. He's been able to do a lot of great things. For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he's learned is incredible. If Jake can do the same, that's a pretty good tag team."

Logan made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz in a winning effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Then, at SummerSlam in July, Logan beat The Miz in his first singles match.

As impressive as Logan was in his first two matches, he reached new heights at Crown Jewel in a WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Although Logan lost the match, he acquitted himself well and looked like a seasoned vet against the face of the company and arguably the top wrestler in the world.

Jake got his first taste of WWE action at Crown Jewel as well, mixing it up with Bloodline member Solo Sikoa in an attempt to even the odds for Logan.

It hasn't taken long for Jake to make a big name for himself in boxing, as he has gone from YouTube sensation to undefeated boxer, beating former UFC stars Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva along the way.

Logan is making similar waves in wrestling, and if the brothers team up at some point in WWE, it could be huge for the company in terms of generating crossover appeal.

