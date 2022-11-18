WWE Rumors: Logan Paul to Avoid Surgery on Knee Injury; Preparing for WrestleMania 39

AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

Despite suffering a knee injury during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month, Logan Paul reportedly may be healthy enough to compete at WrestleMania 39 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Paul's injuries suffered at Crown Jewel were not as severe as originally feared. While he tore his MCL and meniscus, he did not tear his ACL.

Meltzer added that the expectation is Paul will avoid surgery and instead opt for rehab, which would give him "plenty of time" to get himself ready for WrestleMania.

After Paul turned in a spectacular performance in the main event of Crown Jewel in a losing effort to Reigns, the YouTube megastar divulged that he tore his MCL and meniscus, and "potentially" tore his ACL as well:

Paul's brother, Jake Paul, gave a positive update Wednesday during an interview with DAZN Boxing (h/t WrestlingInc's Nick Miller), saying Logan was "doing better than expected" and did not suffer a torn ACL.

Crown Jewel marked only Paul's third WWE match and his second singles bout. Despite that, he looked like a seasoned veteran and gave Reigns one of the best matches of his two-plus-year title run.

Given Paul's star power outside WWE and the fact that he has taken to pro wrestling like a fish to water, he is quickly becoming a huge asset for the company.

Thus far, Paul has been part of three of WWE's biggest events in WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Crown Jewel, and there is little doubt that WWE would love to utilize him at WrestleMania again next year.

WWE is always looking to get more outside eyes on its product, and Paul is the type of figure who is capable of doing that due to the wide reach of his YouTube videos and Impaulsive podcast.

Paul has spoken extensively about his WWE endeavors on his podcast, and as he continues to build up interest in what he is doing in the world of pro wrestling, it stands to bring in a whole new demographic of viewers.

Losing Paul, for an extended period of time, would have been a major hit for WWE and what it is building with him, but every indication is that disaster has been averted.

