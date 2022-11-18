Luka Dončić 1-of-1 Logoman Patch Rookie Card Sells for Record $3.12M at Auction

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Luka Dončić can add a record-breaking trading card sale to his resume.

TMZ Sports reported a 2018 National Treasures Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card of Dončić sold for $3.12 million at a PWCC auction Thursday. The one-of-one card, which sold in a private auction for $4.6 million in 2021, set the record for the price of a basketball card sold at a public auction.

The card features a game-worn jersey patch, an autograph and a quote from Dončić in which he joked he would retire if he ever dunked on LeBron James.

That a Dončić card set the record doesn't come as much of a surprise considering he is just 23 years old and already on the short list of the best players in the NBA. He was the Rookie of the Year in that first season and is a three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

Dončić is averaging a league-best 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season, so he could be adding an MVP to his list of accomplishments in the not-too-distant future.

If he does, the price of his trading cards will surely only increase.