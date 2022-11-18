X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks, Hawks 'Have Been Engaged' with Suns on Jae Crowder Deal

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 18, 2022

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 10: Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Two of the Eastern Conference's top teams are reportedly considering making a run at disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder via a trade.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, both the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks "have been engaged" with the Suns in trade negotiations focused on Crowder.

    Crowder is in the final year of a three-year, $29 million contract, but he has not played at all this season amid the Suns attempts to find a trade partner.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

