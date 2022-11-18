NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks, Hawks 'Have Been Engaged' with Suns on Jae Crowder Deal

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Two of the Eastern Conference's top teams are reportedly considering making a run at disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder via a trade.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, both the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks "have been engaged" with the Suns in trade negotiations focused on Crowder.

Crowder is in the final year of a three-year, $29 million contract, but he has not played at all this season amid the Suns attempts to find a trade partner.

