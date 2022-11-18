John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Opened 'Preliminary' Discussions; Suns Linked

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

As the NBA approaches Dec. 15, the date on the calendar when players who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded, the annual John Collins rumors are starting to pick up steam.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks have "opened up preliminary trade discussions" involving Collins.

Charania added the Phoenix Suns are one of the teams interested in Collins, but they don't seem to want to take on the two guaranteed years and $51.92 million remaining on his contract after this season.

Charania noted no deal involving Collins is imminent and it could take "weeks and potentially months" for a resolution before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

The Suns have been trying to trade Jae Crowder, with Charania stating the Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are interested in the veteran forward.

One reason the Suns may not be willing to take on Collins' contract is because of the franchise's potential sale. Robert Sarver started the process of selling the team, as well as the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, in September.

Depending on how long it takes to complete a sale, the Suns front office may not be able to take on significant money and/or move long-term draft assets.

Collins has seemingly been on the trade market ever since signing his five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Hawks in August 2021.

It sounded like there was finally going to be a resolution during the offseason. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported in June the Hawks were "operating with the goal" of trading Collins before free agency opened.

Fischer reported around the same time on the Dunc'd On Podcast (h/t Adrian Bernecich of BlazersEdge.com) the Portland Trail Blazers were "definitely" an option for Collins.

The Blazers wound up acquiring Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons to solve their need for a starting power forward.

Charania reported in August the Hawks offered Collins as part of a package for Kevin Durant, but the Brooklyn Nets opted to keep the 12-time All-Star.

Assistant general manager Landry Fields told reporters on June 24 the Hawks were "excited" to have Collins on their roster.

"Like right now, as I'm sure everyone has alluded to, you take phone calls, you make phone calls; it's just part of our job. We've been mandated to get better, and we want to get better." Fields said.

The Hawks did make a separate deal to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

Collins has taken a step back on the court with Murray and Trae Young leading the offense. He is averaging 12.6 points on 49.3 shooting from the field and 7.7 rebounds per game in 15 starts.