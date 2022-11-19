AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

1 of 4

AEW

The show opened with a scene of mayhem as Starks and Archer began fighting in the backstage area. They fought toward the ring but ended up going into the crowd before the ref could call for the bell.

These two beat the life out of each other before ever getting close to the ring. While he was giving up a few dozen pounds and several inches in height, Starks did a great job staying in the fight. He didn't feel like as much of an underdog as he usually would in a situation like this.

The Murderhawk Monster took control with a big chokeslam on the apron as the show cut to a break. He maintained dominance until Starks countered the setup to his finisher and unloaded with big shots to the head.

These two work very different styles, but they managed to make them work for each other to put on a fun and competitive opening match. Starks ended up hitting a huge spear and rolled right into the pin for the win. As Brian cage came out to confront his Full Gear opponent, Archer attacked him from behind.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations