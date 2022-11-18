Warriors' JaMychal Green Fined $20K for Derogatory Language Toward Official vs. Suns

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 "for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official" during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced Thursday.

The incident occurred after the Warriors 130-119 loss.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.