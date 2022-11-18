X

    Warriors' JaMychal Green Fined $20K for Derogatory Language Toward Official vs. Suns

    Erin WalshNovember 18, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 04: JaMychal Green #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on November 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 "for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official" during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced Thursday.

    The incident occurred after the Warriors 130-119 loss.

