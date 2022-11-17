WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens 'Not Moving Very Well' Due to Knee Injury amid WarGames Buzz

JP Yim/Getty Images

There is reportedly doubt over whether Kevin Owens will be healthy enough to perform at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Nov. 26 because of a knee injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Owens suffered a sprained MCL during a recent live event match, and he has been rehabbing the injury at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Meltzer said he was told that Owens is "not moving very well," meaning he may not be cleared to compete at Survivor Series.

While WWE has yet to officially announce the match, the closing segment on last week's episode of SmackDown set the stage for all five members of The Bloodline to face Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland and one other Superstar in a WarGames match.

Per Meltzer, the plan was for Owens to be introduced as the final member of the babyface team, which would make sense considering his past issues with Roman Reigns and his complicated relationship with Sami Zayn.

Owens has been kept off WWE programming for the past several weeks, potentially in an effort to make his involvement in WarGames a surprise.

In order to give Owens the most time possible to get ready for WarGames, WWE could wait until the night of the event to reveal the final member of the team opposing The Bloodline.

If KO is not medically cleared, WWE should have no shortage of options to replace him, although it is possible that none of the other options will have as much of an impact as him.

Seth Rollins would fit well thanks to his history with Reigns, but the United States champion is locked in a heated feud with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

Brock Lesnar would also be a quality replacement, but since he is a part-time Superstar, it may not be in the cards for him to compete at an event he wasn't previously scheduled for.

In terms of Superstars who have had issues with Reigns or The Bloodline in the recent past and aren't tied up in other storylines, Matt Riddle or one of the New Day members in Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods could be possibilities.

Owens is hugely popular within the WWE Universe, though, and getting him involved would be the best potential outcome for WWE, as it would set the stage for future angles with Reigns and Zayn.

