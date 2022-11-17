Jake Paul: Logan Didn't Suffer Torn ACL Injury vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Logan Paul did not suffer a torn ACL during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 5, according to his brother, Jake Paul.

During an interview with DAZN Boxing (h/t WrestlingInc's Nick Miller), Jake Paul said his brother's injuries aren't as bad as originally feared:

"He's doing better than expected," Jake said. "They thought it was supposed to be ACL, but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better. He's rehabbing it in [Los Angeles] and hoping for the best, man."

Logan Paul battled Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia with the undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

It was only the second singles match of Paul's career and third match overall, but he and Reigns put on a spectacular show. Reigns ultimately beat Paul and retained, but Paul gained a great deal of respect from WWE's fans in the process.

After the match, Paul tweeted that he tore his MCL and meniscus, and "potentially" tore his ACL.

A torn ACL could have put Paul on the shelf for nine months or more, and while a torn MCL and meniscus will still cause him to miss time, the timetable for return typically isn't anywhere near as long as it would be for an ACL.

Paul is best known for being a YouTube star and the host of the hugely popular Impaulsive podcast, but he is carving out a new path for himself in WWE.

Fans were seemingly reluctant to embrace Paul leading up to his in-ring debut at WrestleMania earlier this year, but he looked like a natural from the start and has upped his game even more in subsequent singles matches against The Miz and Reigns.

Paul is under a WWE contract, and while he is likely to be a part-time wrestler rather than a full-time member of the roster moving forward, he is quickly establishing himself as one of the company's top stars.

WrestleMania 39 is less than five months away, and there is no question WWE would love to have him available for its biggest event of the year.

