    Anthony Davis Says Lakers' Team Meeting Had 'Lots of' Emotion, 'Good Dialogue'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    The Los Angeles Lakers held a team meeting last week ahead of Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, with Anthony Davis calling the meeting emotional but necessary for the team to move forward.

    "Lot of emotions," Davis said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "Guys voicing their opinions. Some back-and-forth. But it was all for the nature of trying to get better. So even though it might be a back-and-forth, it was, 'OK, I hear what you're saying, you hear what I'm saying. So now, what's the solution?' Instead of just constantly butting heads. So it was some good dialogue."

    The Lakers went on to earn a 116-103 win over Brooklyn, snapping a five-game skid in the process. They've subsequently got four days off thanks to an NBA scheduling quirk and do not play again until Friday against the Detroit Pistons, another winnable game.

