    Twitter Rips Bulls for Joyless Play in Loss vs. Pelicans

    Doric SamNovember 17, 2022

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    The Chicago Bulls have a talented roster, but the team has struggled to find consistency to start the season. Chicago's flaws were on full display on Wednesday night in a 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

    The Bulls trailed by as many as 26 during their third consecutive loss, which dropped them to 6-9. It was an abysmal showing against a Pelicans team that was without star forward Zion Williamson, who missed his second straight game with a foot injury.

    To add to the disappointment of Wednesday's effort, the Bulls were off since Sunday and had ample time to rest, while the Pelicans were playing the second leg of a back-to-back. It was a surprise to see Chicago play with such a lack of urgency to try to end its skid.

    DeMar DeRozan led the way with 28 points and Zach LaVine added 25, while Nikola Vucevic notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. No other player on the team made much of an impact on offense, and the team's defense was nonexistent as New Orleans shot 50.6 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from three-point range.

    NBA Twitter didn't hold back its disdain for the Bulls' pitiful showing on Wednesday:

    Silvy @WaddleandSilvy

    Remember how much fun this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> team was just a year ago at this time? Remember the joy they provided just playing fun/winning basketball?? This is the exact opposite of that.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Bulls no good

    Cody Westerlund @CodyWesterlund

    Tonight is trending toward being a "3-pointer loss" for the Bulls -- not a schedule loss, a talent loss or a game-plan loss or an effort loss.

    Dan Bernstein @dan_bernstein

    My internal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> debate is the extent to which a November game can be a notably bad night for every level of an organization.

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    We're probably at the point where the Bulls have to change their starting lineup

    Ralph Malbrough @SaintsForecast

    Pels beating that Bulls ass like it owes them money

    Matt Peck @Bulls_Peck

    If the Bulls miss one more layup I'm jumping off the roof.

    Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

    Pelicans delivering a straight up ass kicking to the Bulls, on second half of back-to-back, without Zion. <br><br>😳

    Mark K @mkhoops

    Pelicans are 29th in 3PAr and 28th in % of points from 3, and yet, they have 14 3PM on 24 attempts.<br><br>Meanwhile, the Bulls are 5-of-20.<br><br>+27 for Pelicans from 3.<br><br>Some bad defense, some absurd variance.<br><br>One day, Karnisovas will prioritise shooting...

    BullsKickAss @Bullskickass

    Bulls are just awful right now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BullsNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BullsNation</a>. They should be embarrassed for this performance.

    Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown

    This is a complete thrashing of the Bulls

    Bulls Central @BullsCentralYT

    Bulls cannot lose to a Pelicans team that is without Zion and a team that just played last night, while the Bulls have been off since Sunday

    Bleacher Nation Bulls @BN_Bulls

    The Chicago Bulls aren't a good basketball team right now.

    Pro Pels Talk @ProPelsTalk

    The Pelicans are straight up embarrassing the Bulls. <br><br>Can only imagine what Lonzo stans are thinking right now

    Dhruv Koul @DhruvKoul

    No Zion and the Bulls are still getting boatraced in New Orleans.<br><br>Good thing the Bears' offense is entertaining enough to carry us to the new year.<br><br>Can't believe that isn't sarcasm.

    Bleacher Nation Bulls @BN_Bulls

    Ayo airball followed by an Ingram 3. <br><br>Turnover followed by a McCollum 3. <br><br>Bad defensive rotation followed by a Murphy 3. <br><br>9-0 run for Pelicans to start the 3rd. Something is wrong with this team.

    Alec B Goldin @alecbgoldin

    Bulls suck. A move needs to be on the horizon. Probably Vuc

    Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club @arturasfanclub

    The Bulls definitely don’t lack talent. The eye test and the stats support this. But it’s putting the pieces together… the right rotations, putting players in positions to succeed… it’s a common trend at this point. Player development is great, but there’s more to the puzzle.

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    Don’t believe there are must-win games in November. But Friday at home vs. Magic is fairly large. Bulls follow with at home vs. Celtics and at Bucks before starting 5-game Western Conference trip. And OKC is playing well.

    It's still early in the season, but the Bulls should be concerned. Chicago scored over 100 points in each of its last three losses, but the team is allowing opponents to average 121.7 points in that span. The team will need to address its defensive woes if it hopes to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

    The Bulls will try to bounce back when they host the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday.

