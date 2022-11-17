Twitter Rips Bulls for Joyless Play in Loss vs. Pelicans

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Chicago Bulls have a talented roster, but the team has struggled to find consistency to start the season. Chicago's flaws were on full display on Wednesday night in a 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

The Bulls trailed by as many as 26 during their third consecutive loss, which dropped them to 6-9. It was an abysmal showing against a Pelicans team that was without star forward Zion Williamson, who missed his second straight game with a foot injury.

To add to the disappointment of Wednesday's effort, the Bulls were off since Sunday and had ample time to rest, while the Pelicans were playing the second leg of a back-to-back. It was a surprise to see Chicago play with such a lack of urgency to try to end its skid.

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 28 points and Zach LaVine added 25, while Nikola Vucevic notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. No other player on the team made much of an impact on offense, and the team's defense was nonexistent as New Orleans shot 50.6 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from three-point range.

NBA Twitter didn't hold back its disdain for the Bulls' pitiful showing on Wednesday:

It's still early in the season, but the Bulls should be concerned. Chicago scored over 100 points in each of its last three losses, but the team is allowing opponents to average 121.7 points in that span. The team will need to address its defensive woes if it hopes to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls will try to bounce back when they host the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday.