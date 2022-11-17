The Top 10 Landing Spots for Dodgers' Trea Turner in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Just like a year ago, there is plenty of attention this MLB offseason on a talented crop of free-agent shortstops.

Only this class might be even better than the last one. It includes Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa (again) and Trea Turner, one of the fastest players and best contact hitters in baseball.

You will read this part a ton throughout the piece. Turner wants to return to the East Coast, where he won a World Series with the Washington Nationals. But there will be teams across the country vying for his services, and we all know money talks.

With that in mind, here are the top free-agent landing spots for Trea Turner.