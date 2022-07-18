Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers' SS Expected to Return to East Coast in MLB Free Agency

John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is set to be one of the biggest free agents on the market after the 2022 season, and it's possible his time on the West Coast will be shortlived.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, "Folks think Turner prefers to go back to the East Coast. He certainly was upset to originally be traded to the Dodgers (though perhaps not as upset as Freddie Freeman seems), but he is thriving on the field, and now back at shortstop after his half year at second base last year."

