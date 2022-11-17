Celtics Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have 12 wins to show for their first 15 trips to the floor of the 2022-23 NBA season.

This club can still get better.

They haven't gotten a second out of Defensive Player of the Year candidate Robert Williams III yet, as he continues working his way back from knee surgery. On a probably related note, this defense—which was the Association's stingiest last season, per NBA.com—hasn't come close to hitting its stride.

That's a long-winded way of saying this could be a special season for the Shamrocks, and with its first month in the books, let's fire off a few hot takes about this team.

