Kerr: Warriors' Curry, Thompson, Green, Iguodala Core in 'Final Stages'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr understands the team's current core is near the end of its run.

"We know this isn't going forever," Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "This could be the last year; maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."

The Warriors won their fourth title in eight years last season, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green together for the entire stretch. Andre Iguodala spent two seasons with the Miami Heat before returning last season, but he was also a part of the team's six NBA Finals appearances since 2015.

"This is my ninth year," Kerr said. "If you look at the core—Steph, Klay, Draymond, Andre—those guys have been together for basically a decade. That doesn't happen in sports."

Despite the past success as a group, the Warriors have been transitioning to a new core thanks to contract extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Young players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are also expected to carve out more consistent rotation roles.

Thompson, meanwhile, has not played to his massive contract while averaging just 14.7 points per game with a 33.0 three-point shooting percentage. The guard has a $40.6 million salary for this season and $43.2 million in 2023-24, but he seems unlikely to get an extension beyond that.

Green remains a positive all-around contributor, averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. He has a $27.6 million player option for next season, giving him a choice whether to test free agency in 2023 or wait until 2024.

Iguodala is on a one-year deal and has yet to play this season while recovering from a hip injury.

Curry remains under contract through 2025-26, but his longtime teammates could be searching for new homes by the end of next season. It represents an end of the era for the best dynasty in the NBA over the past decade.