    NBA Twitter Hyped by Luka Dončić's Magic in Win vs. Clippers

    Doric SamNovember 16, 2022

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) has a laugh on the floor during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    AP Photo/LM Otero

    At this point, it shouldn't be surprising to see Luka Dončić put on a dazzling performance to power the Dallas Mavericks to victory. But the 23-year-old continues to amaze, showcasing his dominance on Tuesday night to lead Dallas to a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center.

    Dončić poured in 35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the victory. He shot 11-of-22 from the field and drilled a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that is sure to be added to his highlight reel.

    The Mavs had led by as many as 25 points before the Clippers stormed back in the second half to take the lead.

    Dallas got some strong production and huge shots down the stretch from Dorian Finney-Smith, who scored 21 points on a career-high seven three-pointers. Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 points, Christian Wood had 15 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock chipped in 13 points.

    But Dončić was the star of the night once again, putting forth another effort that has many projecting him to be the favorite to be named NBA MVP this season.

    NBA Twitter lit up with excitement amid Dončić's dominant performance on Tuesday night:

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Luka is unreal

    JJ Redick @jj_redick

    Luka is also silly. 🙃

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LUKA CLUTCH THREE 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/VhLEsGVV8f">pic.twitter.com/VhLEsGVV8f</a>

    Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

    Hahahahahha at that Luka shot. What on earth, man

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Lol Luka hit that?

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    What an absurd shot by Luka. That's about to be all over your timeline.

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Luka is making stuff up at this point

    lami⭐️ @lamibackup

    Luka was built to beat the Clippers man

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    Good grief, Doncic. Gotta be kidding.

    Mavs Moneyball @mavsmoneyball

    LUKA. WE DON’T HAVE TO DESCRIBE WHAT HE JUST DID. YOU KNOW WHAT HE DID EVEN IF YOU NOT WATCHING. YOU KNOW.

    Josh Bowe @Boweman55

    like, of course right? of course Luka made that.

    David🪄 @LukaGarland

    LUKA THE GOAT

    R.I.P. Dejour #MyBrothersKeeper 🤟🏾💙 @IMDSTEV3

    Luka is a cold MF

    Jason Gallagher @jga41agher

    LUKA FREGGIN DONCIC

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    Sheeeeeesh Luka

    Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ @AshleyBaker_21

    Luka is disgusting 😒

    Coopz @LukaDaGoat

    i’m crying luka was doing the “quiet the crowd” when his ass is playing at home 😭😭

    Simaant @simaantpatil

    Luka is magical

    🎣 @TEFLONRIQUE1

    LUKA MAGIC LMFAOOOOOO

    Landon @PeresLandon

    LUKA MAGIC HOLY WOW

    Zach Wolchuk @ZachWolchuk

    Luka you savage wizard you

    lynz @lynziekate

    WE ARE NOT WORTHY OF LUKA IM LOSING MY MIND AHHHHHHHHH

    The Mavs surely can't be happy with how they allowed the Clippers to climb back into the game in the second half, which has been a theme of the season. However, having Dončić leading the way gives Dallas an advantage over most teams in the league when he takes over like he did against Los Angeles.

    The Mavs (8-5) will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

