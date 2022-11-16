NBA Twitter Hyped by Luka Dončić's Magic in Win vs. Clippers

AP Photo/LM Otero

At this point, it shouldn't be surprising to see Luka Dončić put on a dazzling performance to power the Dallas Mavericks to victory. But the 23-year-old continues to amaze, showcasing his dominance on Tuesday night to lead Dallas to a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center.

Dončić poured in 35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the victory. He shot 11-of-22 from the field and drilled a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that is sure to be added to his highlight reel.

The Mavs had led by as many as 25 points before the Clippers stormed back in the second half to take the lead.

Dallas got some strong production and huge shots down the stretch from Dorian Finney-Smith, who scored 21 points on a career-high seven three-pointers. Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 points, Christian Wood had 15 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock chipped in 13 points.

But Dončić was the star of the night once again, putting forth another effort that has many projecting him to be the favorite to be named NBA MVP this season.

NBA Twitter lit up with excitement amid Dončić's dominant performance on Tuesday night:

The Mavs surely can't be happy with how they allowed the Clippers to climb back into the game in the second half, which has been a theme of the season. However, having Dončić leading the way gives Dallas an advantage over most teams in the league when he takes over like he did against Los Angeles.

The Mavs (8-5) will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.