    Twitter Rips Kentucky for Lackluster Performance in Upset Loss vs. Michigan State

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 16, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 15: Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) drives by Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the men's Champions Classic college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans on November 15, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The No. 4 Kentucky men's basketball team held two-point leads over Michigan State in the final seconds of both regulation and overtime, but the Spartans tied the game both times and ran away in double OT for an 86-77 win at the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

    Kentucky men's basketball star senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe starred in his 2022-23 debut Tuesday after missing the Wildcats' first two games following a right knee procedure.

    Last year's consensus national player of the year dropped 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 18 rebounds and four blocks off the bench.

    However, UK struggled offensively as a whole en route to the loss. The Wildcats shot 38.6 percent from the field and 7-of-25 from three-point range.

    The second overtime was also disastrous for the Wildcats, who scored just one point in the final four minutes of the frame. They missed all six of their field goals and committed two turnovers.

    That opened the door for MSU to pull away. Joey Hauser led the Spartans with 23 points, while Malik Hall added 20.

    UK is a young and talented team that should improve and be a contender as the season goes on.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Kentucky fans are rightfully frustrated about that game, but I think this team has a TON of upside still once they get the offensive spacing right and figure out the lineups. Think they left a lot on the table tonight with offensive execution and will be fine.

    Jack Pilgrim @JackPilgrimKSR

    Tom Izzo: "Kentucky fans, don't jump off the ship. That's a really good team."

    Michigan State, despite being unranked, is also an impressive team after nearly knocking off No. 2 Gonzaga and taking down No. 4 UK.

    Ultimately, the Wildcats had their chances to emerge victorious but couldn't make the big shots or stops down the stretch. There's clearly room for improvement on a night where UK was on the doorstep of victory multiple times.

    Fifth Quarter Kentucky @FQKentucky

    Hit your free throws and you win. Simple as that man.

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Kentucky defends for the full clock and then gives up the lob dunk. Wheeler shoots it off the side of the backboard. It's over here in Indy. <br><br>Another "how did that just happen?" in this building for the Cats.

    Justin Rowland @RowlandRIVALS

    As bad as the refs have been Kentucky has had plenty of chances to put this just out of reach.

    Justin Rowland @RowlandRIVALS

    Win or lose Kentucky has to get tougher. They have a couple of dogs, but -8 on the glass with the best college rebounder any of us have ever seen ain't cutting it.

    Rick Semmler @Rick_Sports10

    UK's defense at the end of regulation and OT was horrible. What's up with your Wildcats <a href="https://twitter.com/TDavid_SDT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TDavid_SDT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MatthewSon28?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MatthewSon28</a>

    Chris Bolton @Chris_Bolton_12

    FINAL (2 OT): Michigan State 86 #4 Kentucky 77<br><br>Tough loss for the Wildcats. It looked like they had the game won several times but missed free throws and untimely defensive breakdowns really came back to bite them. UK was 16-24 from the line <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a>

    Rock Chalk Blog @RockChalkBlog

    That was a thoroughly entertaining game, as Michigan State climbs back from the jaws of defeat several times to take down Kentucky in two overtimes. The Wildcats had about five different "don't fudge this up and you win" chances and they fudged them all up.

    Lee K. Howard @HowardWKYT

    Bottom line, Michigan State did a better job executing down the stretch, and Kentucky did not.

    Kentucky will look to bounce back Thursday when it hosts South Carolina State.

