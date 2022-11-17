NHL Power Rankings: Bruins, Devils and Golden Knights Continue Top-Spot Battle

0 of 6

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Take a bow if you saw this coming.

It's one thing for NHL forecasters to have expected strong early-season showings by either the perennially competitive Boston Bruins or the gold standard when it comes to recent expansion teams—the Vegas Golden Knights.

After all, the Bruins have reached the playoffs in six straight seasons and 13 of the last 15, and the Golden Knights were Stanley Cup finalists after their first run through the NHL schedule in 2017-18 and didn't miss the tournament until their fifth season of existence.

But the New Jersey Devils are another story.

Though long past the "Mickey Mouse" tag once hung on them by Wayne Gretzky, the lone major sports franchise carrying a Garden State moniker hasn't made the postseason since 2018 and hasn't won a series since an ultimately unsuccessful run to the Cup final a decade ago.

Nevertheless, the team constructed by first-time general manager Tom Fitzgerald and led by veteran coach Lindy Ruff is the talk of the NHL town these days thanks to a 10-game winning streak that's given it a penthouse view atop the league's exclusive Metropolitan Division.

Only the Bruins and their 14-2 mark through Tuesday's games were better than the 12-3 record strung together by the Devils in the Eastern Conference, and the Golden Knights' 13-3 start is tops in the West—making it predictable they'd go 1-2-3 in the latest edition of B/R's Power Rankings.

Three of five voters had Boston first in this week's balloting while New Jersey claimed the other two first-place votes and Vegas was third on all five. The Winnipeg Jets crashed the top-five party on the strength of four fourth-place tallies, while the Carolina Hurricanes hung on for fifth thanks to top-five inclusion on three of five ballots.

Our panel of five voters awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd in coming up with the weekly list. A team's ranking from last week and its subsequent move are listed alongside each updated placement. Scroll through to see where your favorites landed and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.