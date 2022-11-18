The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2022 Match CardNovember 18, 2022
- Jon Moxley vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)
- Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW Interim Women's World Championship)
- The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in our Glory (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara (ROH World Championship)
- Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
- Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose (TBS Championship)
- Britt Baker vs Saraya
- Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin
- Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (TNT Championship)
- Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Trios Championships)
- Ethan Page vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeMango)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@RingRustRadio)
AEW Full Gear will be the final pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling in 2022, and with the card that has been put together, it looks like the company is trying to end the year with a bang.
Graham Matthews
Jarrett and Lethal vs. Allin and Sting
What is the ideal outcome to this match and why? Who takes the pin and who pins them?
It seems as if the sole purpose of Jarrett being on AEW TV is to put over Allin in this tag team match. Granted, there are far more people who could use the television time more at the moment, but at least an end to this storyline is in sight. Jarrett taking the pin is the only outcome that makes sense, and since Sting gains nothing from winning, it should be Allin who pins him.
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
MJF seems to be the favorite. Offer an argument for why Moxley should retain the title?
MJF being the odds-on favorite is exactly why Moxley retaining may not be the worst outcome: No one would see it coming. It isn't ideal, obviously, and you shouldn't book a swerve for the sake of doing so. That said, Moxley being the one to win in nefarious fashion and turn heel, while MJF's babyface run is cemented, would certainly be one way to go.
Donald Wood
Britt Baker vs. Saraya
Was Britt Baker the best choice as Saraya's first opponent?
Baker has become one of the most polarizing figures in all of women's wrestling, making her the perfect first opponent for Saraya. WWE fans dislike Baker due to her allegiance to AEW, and many fans of Tony Khan's company think she's been undeservedly handed her place at the top.
While the people who believe the latter are wrong, most fans want to see the heel lose, making her the ideal person to put on a strong showing in the ring but ultimately fall short to reestablish Saraya's credibility.
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
In your own opinion, what is the ideal outcome to this match and why?
MJF has to win. Plain and simple. After all the controversy surrounding his contract and rumored backstage disagreements with management, he needs to be on top and dominate AEW programming to ensure the product is successful.
Moxley has carried the brand on his back and deserves the break he put on the back burner to help while CM Punk and The Elite were suspended. The champion will understand the moment's importance and help MJF cement his place as a top draw in the business.
Kevin Berge
Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose
Is Nyla Rose the right choice to dethrone Jade Cargill as the TBS champion?
No, Nyla Rose has done great work to sell this feud, but she has had her time atop AEW. She will get there again, but Cargill should lose to someone new who has not been champion yet.
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
How would you feel if Moxley retained after everything AEW has done to build up MJF?
It would be a shock and somewhat disappointing. Moxley has had his time, and it's time to establish a new star. If MJF loses, AEW would have squandered a golden opportunity for the sake of a heatless surprise.
Anthony Mango
Jericho vs. Danielson vs. Claudio vs. Guevara
Forget about who you think will win: Who do you want to win this match?
Down the line, I definitely want Danielson to become ROH champion. However, even in this match, I don't want that to happen. It should go down in a one-on-one contest, rather than a four-way.
I both want and think Jericho will win this so he can go on to Final Battle as champion, rather than for any of the other three to win and have it seem like they didn't score as credible of a victory over The Ocho.
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
What would you think if BCC turned on Moxley to recruit MJF during this match?
I would think AEW is trying to pull some Vince Russo-type "swerve for the sake of a swerve" booking, rather than actually planning anything out for the future. It doesn't make any sense for MJF to be in Blackpool Combat Club compared to the style of the others, or for Moxley to be ejected from that faction.
The only benefit would be to wow audiences with a surprising set of twists, but that lacks substance. And when things are as hollow as playing up the shock factor rather than something with true value, you go down the rabbit hole of Fingerpoke of Doom ideas.
Erik Beaston
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in our Glory
Do you think Swerve will finally turn heel on Lee?
The sense has been that Lee is tired of Swerve's nonsense, so I don't think Strickland turns. If anything, Lee suffers another loss because of Strickland's antics and drops him with a powerbomb after the match to sever the partnership and set up that feud. Lee is the clear babyface, Swerve the heel, and all is right with the world.
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
How would you feel if Regal turned on BCC during this match to align with MJF?
I would feel like it is a swerve for the sake of a swerve. William Regal is one of the guys MJF has made a career of proving wrong, and aligning with him—essentially conceding he needs him to help achieve the biggest goal of his relatively young career—would negate all of that motivation.
If anything, I expect the beatdown MJF suffered at the hands of The Firm to be a fakeout to set up their involvement in the main event on behalf of The Salt of the Earth.
Mr. Jeff J
Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
If you were Tony Khan, how would you lay out this match to produce the most satisfying result?
I would showcase both women's skills in a brutal, entertaining WRESTLING match. Give them enough time and spots to grab the crowd and make moments. Lots of false finishes, high spots, desperation and engaging storytelling. Let the women do them and put on a banger.
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
Do you think the MJF face turn is legit or is it a ruse?
I think he's more of a tweener. He's battling against his own heel tendencies to prove he can legitimately defeat Moxley. I don't think completely turning MJF is the answer, and I don't think it will benefit his character to go full babyface. He'll win in whichever way he needs to and then celebrate with the fans who celebrate him.
Chris Mueller
Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
Do you think having a steel cage adds anything to this match?
I would usually say no because cage matches are hit or miss, but AEW doesn't rely on the stipulation too often, so it feels like a big deal whenever we do see it. This feud is bitter and personal, so ending it in a steel cage makes a lot of sense, especially since it will limit how much Christian can interfere.
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
If MJF wins, would you rather he win clean or cheat like a heel?
As great as I think a huge swerve could be in this situation, I feel MJF deserves to win clean and have a big moment at the PPV. Having him go the heel route would fit in with what we know about his character, but it might not create the most memorable ending. We've seen him be a snake in the grass, so it's more interesting if he rises above that this one time.
Predictions
- Moxley vs. MJF (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM)
- Storm (EB, GM, JJ, KB, DW) vs. Hayter (AM, CM)
- The Acclaimed (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM) vs. Swerve in our Glory
- Jericho (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM) vs. Castagnoli vs. Danielson vs. Guevara
- Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM)
- Cargill (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM) vs. Rose
- Baker vs Saraya (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM)
- Jarrett and Lethal (DW) vs. Sting and Allin (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, CM)
- Wardlow (EB, JJ, AM, DW, CM) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (KB, GM)
- Death Triangle (AM) vs. The Elite (EB, GM, JJ, KB, DW, CM)
- Ethan Page (EB, AM, CM) vs. Archer or Starks (EB, GM, JJ, DW)
Respondents' picks are represented by their initials: