The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

1 of 8

Jarrett and Lethal vs. Allin and Sting

What is the ideal outcome to this match and why? Who takes the pin and who pins them?

It seems as if the sole purpose of Jarrett being on AEW TV is to put over Allin in this tag team match. Granted, there are far more people who could use the television time more at the moment, but at least an end to this storyline is in sight. Jarrett taking the pin is the only outcome that makes sense, and since Sting gains nothing from winning, it should be Allin who pins him.

Jon Moxley vs. MJF

MJF seems to be the favorite. Offer an argument for why Moxley should retain the title?

MJF being the odds-on favorite is exactly why Moxley retaining may not be the worst outcome: No one would see it coming. It isn't ideal, obviously, and you shouldn't book a swerve for the sake of doing so. That said, Moxley being the one to win in nefarious fashion and turn heel, while MJF's babyface run is cemented, would certainly be one way to go.