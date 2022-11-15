NFL Scout on Will Levis: 'Can't Believe' People Think He's Potential No. 1 Draft Pick

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered the 2022 season among the top NFL draft prospects, but scouts are now questioning his upside amid an up-and-down year.

"I can't believe people really think he's a potential No. 1 pick," a scout said to ESPN's Matt Miller.

The message came after Levis struggled in a home loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, finishing 11-of-23 passing for 109 yards and an interception. The senior now has 16 passing touchdowns with nine interceptions in nine games this season.

The former Penn State transfer showcased his upside last year with 24 passing touchdowns and 13 picks, although scouts were expecting him to take another leap this season.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department projected him as the No. 8 overall pick in its preseason mock draft, the third quarterback selected after C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.

"The tools are exciting—from arm talent to mobility to a 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame—but Levis' pocket presence and decision-making can be frustrating," Miller wrote.

In addition to his poor showing against Vanderbilt, Levis also had three interceptions in a 44-6 loss to Tennessee last month.

While the quarterback's 153.6 efficiency rating is improved from last year, his 54.3 Total QBR ranks just 73rd among qualified quarterbacks in the FBS. Stroud leads the country in the category (90.9 Total QBR) as he appears to separate himself as the top passer in the class.

It's clear Levis will need to cut down on mistakes if he wants to succeed at the next level.