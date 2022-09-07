2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Picks Ahead of NFL Season

0 of 31

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Dragons and elves will no longer dominate television, streaming services or watercooler conversations, because the NFL is back this week with the start of the 2023 regular season.

As attentions turn toward professional football, the status of individual teams will be under far more scrutiny. With roster needs quickly becoming clear, how to address those issues will become a hot topic.

An early look at what the future holds can be found in Bleacher Report's projection based on how each squad appears going into the season.

Unlike this year, quarterbacks aplenty can be found, particularly near the top of the draft. Top defensive line prospects continue to dominate the conversation. And wide receiver may not be quite as strong as everyone has seen in recent years, though still quite talented.

Mock drafts at this time of the year provide an insight on certain prospects to watch and areas to identify when it comes to current roster construction. The evaluation process is just beginning, but B/R's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder is already hard at work.

Right now is arguably the most exciting time of the year. The season is just beginning. Everyone and every team is filled with so much hope and potential. This mock draft serves as the impetus of a long and fraught journey.

[Editor's Note: Selection order determined by DraftKings' current Super Bowl odds.

Also, the first round includes only 31 picks after the NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their selection because of tampering charges.]