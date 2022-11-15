Updated WWE Rumors on Stone Cold Match, Kevin Owens Injury, Drew McIntyre Backstage

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Austin, WWE Reportedly Discussing Another Match

After making his in-ring return earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is reportedly considering having another match.

According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE made Austin an offer to have another match, and it is believed it would take place at next year's WrestleMania 39 if an agreement is reached.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) followed up by noting "there is smoke to that fire," adding that discussions between the sides are ongoing.

Prior to this year, Austin had not wrestled a match since WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Austin retired after losing to The Rock at that event, primarily due to a neck injury he had suffered years earlier.

Austin remained retired for nearly 20 years, and it seemed unlikely that he would ever come out of retirement, but he did precisely that at age 57.

The Texas Rattlesnake was essentially coaxed out of retirement by Kevin Owens, who made disparaging remarks about Austin's home state of Texas ahead of WrestleMania 38 being held there.

Owens invited Austin to be a guest on The KO Show at WrestleMania, and no match was officially advertised, but they agreed to have a bout in the middle of the segment.

It was a No Holds Barred match, meaning Austin didn't have to do anything huge, but he went above and beyond what anyone could have expected given his age and how long he had been out of the ring.

Austin beat Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, and the live crowd ate up every second of it.

It is unclear who Austin's opponent would be if he wrestles again at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, but popular names making the rounds on social media include fellow WWE legend John Cena and CM Punk, should the latter leave AEW as expected.

Owens Reportedly May Miss WarGames Due to Injury

WWE reportedly may have to call off major plans involving Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames due to an injury.

According to Meltzer (h/t Mukherjee), WWE had planned for Owens to be the final member of the babyface team in the likely WarGames match against The Bloodline, but that may no longer be the case after he reportedly went down with a knee injury.

Meltzer noted that Owens suffered a sprained MCL during a match against Austin Theory at a live event on Sunday night, and depending on the severity of the injury, it may keep him off the Survivor Series card.

Owens was reportedly supposed to be a surprise member of the WarGames team that is slated to include Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland. It would have been a natural fit since Owens' longtime friend and rival, Sami Zayn, is in The Bloodline.

WWE has yet to officially announce the men's WarGames match, but the stage was clearly set for it last week on SmackDown when McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes confronted and attacked The Bloodline.

Several weeks ago, Owens was actively involved in The Bloodline storyline. He tried to convince Zayn that the group was using him, and he also vowed to get another shot at Roman Reigns and the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Without explanation, KO was removed from television, and it now seems likely that the reason for taking him off WWE programming was to position him as a surprise entrant in WarGames.

If Owens is unable to take part in WarGames, it is unclear who will replace him. Based on which current Superstars have had involvement with Reigns and The Bloodline in recent memory, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Matt Riddle or a member of New Day stand out as potential candidates.

McIntyre Reportedly Impressing WWE with Busy Schedule

Drew McIntyre has reportedly caught the attention of people within WWE in a positive way thanks to the busy schedule he has been working lately.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, McIntyre is garnering praise in WWE for being on the road for several weeks in a row.

The Scottish Warrior's hectic travel schedule reportedly took him from the United States to Germany and Switzerland, followed by Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. He then went to India for a movie role and returned to the U.S. for SmackDown and live events.

Ever since he was pushed to the top of the card and became WWE champion in 2020, McIntyre has been a workhorse and one of the faces of the company.

That didn't lead to McIntyre knocking off Roman Reigns to become WWE universal champion at Clash at the Castle in September, but he has been a key cog in the operation nonetheless, and one of WWE's top babyfaces.

His status was solidified last week on SmackDown when he was among those to confront Reigns and The Bloodline, seemingly setting the stage for a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

While there is no imminent end in sight to Reigns' run as world champion, it has always felt like an inevitability that McIntyre will get back to the top at some point.

Given how committed he is to WWE and to being one of the company's most popular stars, he figures to get his opportunity to hold championship gold again one day in the not-too-distant future.

