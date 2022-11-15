Report: Erik ten Hag Told Manchester United Bosses Ronaldo Shouldn't Play for Club

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rob Dawson of ESPN reported Ten Hag informed the United board he does not want Ronaldo to play another game for the club after the disgruntled striker's comments in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo told Morgan he does not respect Ten Hag and has had issues with other executives at the club.

"Manchester United tried to force me out," Ronaldo said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season, too."

The Premier League does not resume for more than a month to allow for the World Cup to take place in Qatar, which gives United ample time to figure the situation out. The club plays only two league games between now and the start of the January transfer window.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in August 2021 after nine years away from the club where he emerged as a global superstar, but his second tenure has been disappointing. Despite Ronaldo scoring 24 goals in his first season back in Manchester, the team went from finishing second place in the Premier League table prior to his arrival to seventh.

In the summer, Ronaldo publicly requested to leave so that he could play for a team in the UEFA Champions League after United failed to qualify, making his assertion that the club has tried to force him out somewhat puzzling.

A move didn't come to fruition, and Ronaldo returned to the team, but Ten Hag reprimanded Ronaldo for leaving a July friendly against Rayo Vallecano without permission, and the situation reached a head last month when the striker refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo's interview with Morgan became public shortly after United pulled off a 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday—a game Ronaldo missed with a purported illness. The timing stoked not only the ire of Ten Hag but also players on the team, which could further complicate Ronaldo's potential return.