AJ Styles Defeats Finn Bálor at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com.

AJ Styles represented The O.C. with a victory over The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday.

After a long back-and-forth battle, Styles finally put away the Irishman with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Both The O.C. and The Judgment Day were at ringside early in the match. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson chased Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest through the crowd and to the back after Mysterio tripped Styles when he was standing on the apron.

Styles has been at odds with Bálor and The Judgment Day for some time due to his refusal to join the group, and it led to him bringing Gallows and Anderson back to WWE for backup.

The Phenomenal One teamed with Gallows and Anderson to take on Bálor, Priest and Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 5, but Rhea Ripley was the X-factor, costing The O.C. the win with her outside interference.

It was at that point that Styles and Co. knew they needed to employ the services of a female Superstar to cancel Ripley out, and they did that by bringing Mia Yim back to the company.

With the sides evened out, Styles felt empowered to challenge Bálor to a singles match at Survivor Series WarGames, and The Prince accepted.

While the two men have faced each other many times in tag team matches, especially recently, Saturday marked only the second singles bout they have had.

The first came at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in 2017, and it wasn't even supposed to happen originally, as Styles was a late replacement for the ill Bray Wyatt.

That encounter was a friendly one, as Styles and Bálor were both babyfaces at the time, and they had great respect for each other due to their roles in the advancement of Bullet Club in Japan.

The Prince tried to use that connection to his advantage when recruiting Styles for The Judgment Day, but he refused to give up his freedom and join the cult-like faction.

Styles and Bálor may have settled things in the ring once and for all at Survivor Series WarGames. And with The Phenomenal One picking up the victory, it may finally pave the way for him to move past the heel stable and on to bigger and better things.

