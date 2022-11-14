NBA Rumors: Cam Johnson, P.J. Washington Contract Offers from Suns, Hornets Revealed

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

A pair of talented young forwards, Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, are set to be restricted free agents next summer after failing to reach agreements on rookie contract extensions. A recent report reveals why negotiations fell apart for both players.

Johnson recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus and is expected to miss 1-2 months of action. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that at various points before the season started, the Suns discussed a contract extension in the range of $66-72 million over four years.

Scotto noted that Phoenix recently signed star wing defender Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $90 million extension, but "there are executives around the league who don’t believe the Suns want to go anywhere near that range to keep" Johnson.

Prior to his injury, Johnson had posted career-best numbers of 13.0 points per game and 43.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He was named the starting power forward for Phoenix by head coach Monty Williams prior to the start of the season.

It should be noted that Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, who suffered a season-ending torn meniscus early last year, signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension when he was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. HoopsHype's Yossi Gozlan wrote that Sexton's deal should be the floor for Johnson.

Scotto reported that Charlotte was interested in signing Washington to a four-year deal worth $50-52 million, but Washington was seeking closer to $20 million annually. Charlotte's offer would have been nearly identical to the deal previously signed by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

It looks like Washington made the right decision to bet on himself, as he's averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game. The 24-year-old was inserted into the Hornets starting lineup in the absence of Miles Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent after pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge.

Contract values in the NBA will only continue to rise as the years go on, so there's no doubt that both Johnson and Washington will cash in next summer.