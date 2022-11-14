X

    WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens' Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain

    Doric SamNovember 14, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Kevin Owens celebrates his victory over Cesaro at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
    JP Yim/Getty Images

    WWE Superstar Kevin Owens could be absent from in-ring competition for the next few weeks after reportedly suffering a knee injury during a match at a live event in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday night.

    According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Owens had to be helped to the back after his match against Austin Theory and later was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Meltzer added WWE is hopeful it dodged a bullet because the injury could be worse.

    Owens is known for delivering fiery promos and working high-intensity matches.

    It's unknown if the injury to Owens will affect his status for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event that will feature a pair of WarGames matches.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics.

