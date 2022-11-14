WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens' Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens could be absent from in-ring competition for the next few weeks after reportedly suffering a knee injury during a match at a live event in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday night.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Owens had to be helped to the back after his match against Austin Theory and later was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Meltzer added WWE is hopeful it dodged a bullet because the injury could be worse.

Owens is known for delivering fiery promos and working high-intensity matches.

It's unknown if the injury to Owens will affect his status for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event that will feature a pair of WarGames matches.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).