X

    MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Phillies, Among Teams with 'Strong Willingness' to Spend in FA

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2022

    Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, right, and Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson take part in a news conference in Philadelphia, Friday, June 3, 2022. Joe Girardi was fired by the Phillies on Friday, after his team's terrible start, becoming the first major league manager to lose his job this season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    Spending across MLB free agency exceeded $1 billion ahead of the 2022 season, and this winter could see a similar amount of money doled out to the top players available.

    The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that multiple teams are "indicating a strong willingness to spend," listing the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

    Rosenthal added that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, who had the 2022 season's second- and third-highest payrolls, respectively, aren't expected to significantly cut costs either.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Phillies, Among Teams with 'Strong Willingness' to Spend in FA
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.