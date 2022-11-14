MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Phillies, Among Teams with 'Strong Willingness' to Spend in FA

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Spending across MLB free agency exceeded $1 billion ahead of the 2022 season, and this winter could see a similar amount of money doled out to the top players available.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that multiple teams are "indicating a strong willingness to spend," listing the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

Rosenthal added that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, who had the 2022 season's second- and third-highest payrolls, respectively, aren't expected to significantly cut costs either.

