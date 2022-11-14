WWE Rumors on Rey Mysterio's Injury, Logan Paul's Training; Jake Paul Wants The Usos

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Rey Mysterio in Walking Boot

It appears Mustafa Ali replacing Rey Mysterio in the World Cup tournament was not a creative decision.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Mysterio was seen in a walking boot at last Friday's SmackDown taping and is dealing with an undisclosed ankle/foot injury. Further details on the injury were not disclosed, but Mysterio is not expected to be out of action for an extended period.

WWE moved Mysterio to SmackDown last month as a continuation of his storyline with his son, Dominick, who joined The Judgment Day earlier this year. Rey has thus far refused to fight his son, though it's a borderline lock the two will eventually face one another in a one-on-one situation.

Mysterio wasn't likely to win the World Cup event, regardless, so a short-term absence isn't going to do much to hurt his storyline. Moving him to SmackDown was a move to keep the wheels spinning on the Rey-Dom booking without wearing it out by keeping them on the same brand.

So long as Rey is healthy for the blowoff of that feud, not much should change moving forward.

Drew Gulak the 'Unsung Hero' of Logan Paul's Development

While the likes of Shawn Michaels and The Miz have gotten their plaudits for helping Logan Paul in his development into a stellar in-ring competitor, Drew Gulak reportedly was the person doing most of the behind-the-scenes work.

“An unsung hero of the match was Drew Gulak," Meltzer said. "WWE sent Paul a ring to Puerto Rico to train with and sent Gulak to be his personal coach. He did come to the performance center and train some with Shawn Michaels, with them shooting footage of that and pushing that aspect, the bulk of the training was by Gulak.”

Paul was nothing short of sensational in his championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, looking like someone who had been in the business for a decade despite performing in only his third match.

Gulak, one of the unsung heroes of WWE behind the scenes, deserves all the credit in the world for getting him ready. Paul, likewise, deserves a ton of credit for putting in the work necessary to put on a show and not just taking a massive celebrity check for a Saudi appearance.

Hopefully, Gulak's work behind the camera will get him some work in front of it.

Jake Paul Wants Tag Match With the Usos

The Pauls are not done with The Bloodline.

While Logan Paul is currently on the mend with no timetable to return after suffering a knee injury in his match against Reigns, Jake Paul already has his sights set on a matchup with The Usos when his brother is healthy.

"We’re gonna have a tag team match. We’re gonna show up, and me and my brother are coming back for The Usos, OK, I promise you that," Paul said at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji boxing match. "Because what I felt in my heart when we lost to them, it wasn’t a vibe. So I wanna come back and avenge that loss for my brother."

Jake Paul got involved in his brother's match against Reigns, getting in a square-off with Solo Sikoa after members of The Bloodline interfered in the match.

A Pauls vs. Usos match could be a potential headliner of the next Saudi show if Logan is ready to return to ring action by then.

