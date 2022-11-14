AP College Basketball Poll 2022: First Regular-Season Rankings Released

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The rankings got shaken up in the first regular-season Associated Press poll for men's college basketball released Monday.

North Carolina remained No. 1 after a 2-0 start, while Gonzaga and Houston also proved themselves with impressive wins. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova and Oregon dropped out entirely after they all suffered upsets in the first week.

Here is the latest Top 25 after the first set of games.

AP Poll

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

5. Baylor

6. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Arkansas

10. Creighton

11. Texas

12. Indiana

13. Auburn

14. Arizona

15. TCU

16. Virginia

17. San Diego State

18. Alabama

19. Illinois

20. Michigan

21. Dayton

22. Tennessee

23. Texas Tech

24. Texas A&M

25. UConn

The most memorable game of the season's first week was a narrow win by Gonzaga over Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Drew Timme showed why he is a National Player of the Year candidate with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in the unique outdoor game:

That helped Gonzaga overcome a seven-point deficit at halftime to escape with a 64-63 win.

North Carolina had less trouble with double-digit wins over UNC Wilmington and Charleston, although it had rocky starts in both games. Houston did a better job of proving itself as an elite team with two wins by a combined 73 points.

With Marcus Sasser back to full strength after missing much of last season with a toe injury, the Cougars have a strong claim as the top team in college basketball.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tennessee suffered a disappointing 78-66 loss to Colorado on Sunday. KJ Simpson was on fire with 23 points off the bench, hitting clutch shots throughout the game.

Since Colorado has also lost to Grambling, this game might have been more of an indictment of Tennessee, which fell from No. 11 to No. 22.

Villanova dropped out of the Top 25 after ranking 16th last week following a 68-64 loss to Temple.

It puts pressure on new head coach Kyle Neptune to turn things around in a hurry after replacing Jay Wright on the sidelines.

Oregon suffered a home loss to UC Irvine, part of a disappointing start for the Pac-12. Seven of the league's teams lost at least one game last week.

More teams will be tested next week, starting with Tuesday's Champions Classic matchup between Duke and Kansas. Gonzaga will also face both Texas and Kentucky, while UCLA will take on Illinois.

It could lead to a lot more movement in the Top 25 heading into Week 3.