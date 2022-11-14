X

    AP College Basketball Poll 2022: First Regular-Season Rankings Released

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives to the basket against Jaxon Kohler #0 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half during the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on November 11, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The rankings got shaken up in the first regular-season Associated Press poll for men's college basketball released Monday.

    North Carolina remained No. 1 after a 2-0 start, while Gonzaga and Houston also proved themselves with impressive wins. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova and Oregon dropped out entirely after they all suffered upsets in the first week.

    Here is the latest Top 25 after the first set of games.

    AP Poll

    1. North Carolina

    2. Gonzaga

    3. Houston

    4. Kentucky

    5. Baylor

    6. Kansas

    7. Duke

    8. UCLA

    9. Arkansas

    10. Creighton

    11. Texas

    12. Indiana

    13. Auburn

    14. Arizona

    15. TCU

    16. Virginia

    17. San Diego State

    AP College Basketball Poll 2022: First Regular-Season Rankings Released
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    18. Alabama

    19. Illinois

    20. Michigan

    21. Dayton

    22. Tennessee

    23. Texas Tech

    24. Texas A&M

    25. UConn

    The most memorable game of the season's first week was a narrow win by Gonzaga over Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

    Drew Timme showed why he is a National Player of the Year candidate with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in the unique outdoor game:

    Gonzaga Basketball @ZagMBB

    🥶🥶🥶<a href="https://twitter.com/drewtimme2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@drewtimme2</a> <a href="https://t.co/u0ZAKKyIgl">pic.twitter.com/u0ZAKKyIgl</a>

    That helped Gonzaga overcome a seven-point deficit at halftime to escape with a 64-63 win.

    North Carolina had less trouble with double-digit wins over UNC Wilmington and Charleston, although it had rocky starts in both games. Houston did a better job of proving itself as an elite team with two wins by a combined 73 points.

    With Marcus Sasser back to full strength after missing much of last season with a toe injury, the Cougars have a strong claim as the top team in college basketball.

    On the other end of the spectrum, Tennessee suffered a disappointing 78-66 loss to Colorado on Sunday. KJ Simpson was on fire with 23 points off the bench, hitting clutch shots throughout the game.

    Colorado Men's Basketball @CUBuffsMBB

    🚨BUZZER BEATER🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/KSimpsonJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KSimpsonJr</a> sinks the deep three to end the first half<br><br>📺 ESPN <br>📱 <a href="https://t.co/DMURLOZTQk">https://t.co/DMURLOZTQk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBuffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/aRpeFW9NJH">pic.twitter.com/aRpeFW9NJH</a>

    Since Colorado has also lost to Grambling, this game might have been more of an indictment of Tennessee, which fell from No. 11 to No. 22.

    Villanova dropped out of the Top 25 after ranking 16th last week following a 68-64 loss to Temple.

    It puts pressure on new head coach Kyle Neptune to turn things around in a hurry after replacing Jay Wright on the sidelines.

    Oregon suffered a home loss to UC Irvine, part of a disappointing start for the Pac-12. Seven of the league's teams lost at least one game last week.

    More teams will be tested next week, starting with Tuesday's Champions Classic matchup between Duke and Kansas. Gonzaga will also face both Texas and Kentucky, while UCLA will take on Illinois.

    It could lead to a lot more movement in the Top 25 heading into Week 3.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.