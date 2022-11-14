AP College Basketball Poll 2022: First Regular-Season Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2022: First Regular-Season Rankings ReleasedNovember 14, 2022
The rankings got shaken up in the first regular-season Associated Press poll for men's college basketball released Monday.
North Carolina remained No. 1 after a 2-0 start, while Gonzaga and Houston also proved themselves with impressive wins. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova and Oregon dropped out entirely after they all suffered upsets in the first week.
Here is the latest Top 25 after the first set of games.
AP Poll
1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
5. Baylor
6. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Arkansas
10. Creighton
11. Texas
12. Indiana
13. Auburn
14. Arizona
15. TCU
16. Virginia
17. San Diego State
18. Alabama
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Dayton
22. Tennessee
23. Texas Tech
24. Texas A&M
25. UConn
The most memorable game of the season's first week was a narrow win by Gonzaga over Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln.
Drew Timme showed why he is a National Player of the Year candidate with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in the unique outdoor game:
That helped Gonzaga overcome a seven-point deficit at halftime to escape with a 64-63 win.
North Carolina had less trouble with double-digit wins over UNC Wilmington and Charleston, although it had rocky starts in both games. Houston did a better job of proving itself as an elite team with two wins by a combined 73 points.
With Marcus Sasser back to full strength after missing much of last season with a toe injury, the Cougars have a strong claim as the top team in college basketball.
On the other end of the spectrum, Tennessee suffered a disappointing 78-66 loss to Colorado on Sunday. KJ Simpson was on fire with 23 points off the bench, hitting clutch shots throughout the game.
Colorado Men's Basketball @CUBuffsMBB
🚨BUZZER BEATER🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/KSimpsonJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KSimpsonJr</a> sinks the deep three to end the first half<br><br>📺 ESPN <br>📱 <a href="https://t.co/DMURLOZTQk">https://t.co/DMURLOZTQk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBuffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBuffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/aRpeFW9NJH">pic.twitter.com/aRpeFW9NJH</a>
Since Colorado has also lost to Grambling, this game might have been more of an indictment of Tennessee, which fell from No. 11 to No. 22.
Villanova dropped out of the Top 25 after ranking 16th last week following a 68-64 loss to Temple.
It puts pressure on new head coach Kyle Neptune to turn things around in a hurry after replacing Jay Wright on the sidelines.
Oregon suffered a home loss to UC Irvine, part of a disappointing start for the Pac-12. Seven of the league's teams lost at least one game last week.
More teams will be tested next week, starting with Tuesday's Champions Classic matchup between Duke and Kansas. Gonzaga will also face both Texas and Kentucky, while UCLA will take on Illinois.
It could lead to a lot more movement in the Top 25 heading into Week 3.