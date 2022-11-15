Every NBA Team's Biggest Disappointment So Far

0 of 30

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly a month old.

More than enough time has passed for each team to have cycled through some early disappointments.

Some aren't built to last. Others will eventually emerge as the early, ominous signs of seasons that never lived up to the hype.

It's too early to tell which will fall in either bucket, but it's not too early to lay out each team's biggest disappointment of the young season.

