Joel Embiid Drops 59, Amazes Twitter With Historic Stat Line in 76ers' Win Over Jazz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid had been slowed by an illness earlier this season, but he proved that he's fully recovered with his most dominant performance of the year on Sunday.

Embiid poured in 59 points while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz. He shot 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free-throw line. The win improves Philadelphia to 7-7.

The Sixers needed every bit of Embiid's scoring outburst for the victory. Tyrese Maxey was the team's second-leading scorer with 18 points, and no other player reached double figures.

Fans on social media praised the five-time All-Star for his dominance on Sunday:

Embiid's incredible performance is a follow-up from his 42-point, 10-rebound effort in Saturday's win over the Atlanta Hawks. He has now scored 101 points in a 24-hour span, shouldering the scoring load in the absence of Sixers guard James Harden.

Embiid will get some much-needed rest as the Sixers will have some time off before returning to action on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.