X

    Joel Embiid Drops 59, Amazes Twitter With Historic Stat Line in 76ers' Win Over Jazz

    Doric SamNovember 14, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on November 13, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid had been slowed by an illness earlier this season, but he proved that he's fully recovered with his most dominant performance of the year on Sunday.

    Embiid poured in 59 points while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz. He shot 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free-throw line. The win improves Philadelphia to 7-7.

    The Sixers needed every bit of Embiid's scoring outburst for the victory. Tyrese Maxey was the team's second-leading scorer with 18 points, and no other player reached double figures.

    Fans on social media praised the five-time All-Star for his dominance on Sunday:

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    This is one of the most dominant performances of Joel Embiid’s career

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Per <a href="https://twitter.com/StatsWilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StatsWilliams</a>, Joel Embiid is the first person to have at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since stats became an official stat 50 years ago.

    Joel Embiid Drops 59, Amazes Twitter With Historic Stat Line in 76ers' Win Over Jazz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    Joel Embiid is doing absurdly nasty things on the basketball court right now and you should tune in to watch

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Even by his high standards, this has been a pretty wild Embiid performance.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    There is no answer for Joel Embiid

    Slavko Bekovic @SBekovic

    Joel Embiid has one of the most ridiculous stat lines I have ever seen.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Embiid with one of the greatest performances in NBA history.<br><br>59 PTS<br>11 REB<br>8 AST<br>7 BLK<br><br>No one has ever put up those numbers before. <a href="https://t.co/4KkAd5KHfS">pic.twitter.com/4KkAd5KHfS</a>

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Joel Embiid: 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in 76ers’ 105-98 victory over Jazz. 26 points and 5 blocks in the fourth quarter. Embiid drops 101 points inside 24 hours in victories over Hawks and Jazz.

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    Felt like no one had been talking about Joel Embiid on a national level this season. Quite a reminder performance from him.<br><br>59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks <br><br>Needless to say, that’s the most blocks ever recorded in a 59-point game (previous high was 3).

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    57 out of 103 is crayo 😂😮‍💨🔥 <a href="https://t.co/i4szg1dloR">https://t.co/i4szg1dloR</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Joel Embiid is now 2 assists and 3 blocks away from a 55-point quadruple-double.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Joel Embiid has now tied his career high of 50 points for the third time in his career.<br><br>This fourth quarter, in particular, has been something special to watch. He’s dragging the Sixers along for the ride.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    this is maybe the single-best game I've ever seen Embiid play (at least on offense) and they are up 2 with 8:22 to play, free throws pending. Would be an all-time carry job if he can get them this one. 43-9-8 and counting

    Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

    Embiid has scored 24 points in the fourth quarter on 7-for-8 shooting. He made his first seven attempts. His lone miss came on a three-point attempt. He also blocked five shots in the quarter.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Points tonight:<br><br>59 — Embiid<br>53 — Jazz starters <a href="https://t.co/CPmXQq51Z5">pic.twitter.com/CPmXQq51Z5</a>

    Isaiah Thomas @candidateTHOMAS

    What a game … my MVP <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> 🙌🏿 <a href="https://t.co/2JA5Q0BzKy">https://t.co/2JA5Q0BzKy</a>

    Embiid's incredible performance is a follow-up from his 42-point, 10-rebound effort in Saturday's win over the Atlanta Hawks. He has now scored 101 points in a 24-hour span, shouldering the scoring load in the absence of Sixers guard James Harden.

    Embiid will get some much-needed rest as the Sixers will have some time off before returning to action on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.