WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14

Raw opened up with Rollins heading to the ring to deliver a promo. We saw a recap of last week when Bobby Lashley destroyed Rollins and then prevented Austin Theory from successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

It didn't take The All Mighty long to join him in the ring and proclaim he would continue to dish out beatings until he gets the U.S. title back. Mustafa Ali came down with a referee because he wanted a match to get revenge for being attacked last week.

Ali tried to attack him twice, but Lashley was able to fend him off both times. He accepted the challenge for a match but warned him that he would regret it. The bell rang after a break and Ali immediately hit a running dropkick. The powerhouse was sent into the ring post before he picked Ali up and rammed his head into the same post.

Ali kept trying to make a comeback, but Lashley continued to stop him every single time. He almost looked amazed when Ali continued to get to his feet, but that didn't stop him from continuing to dish out punishment.

After hitting a big Spear, The All Mighty applied the Hurt Lock for the win. This was by no means a competitive match, but the first 20 minutes of Raw delivered some solid entertainment. The promo from Rollins was fun, Ali looked valiant in defeat, and Lashley looked as dominant as possible. It was exactly what it needed to be even if it had a few sloppy moments.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations