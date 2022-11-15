WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14November 15, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on November 14.
WarGames is coming up next weekend during Survivor Series, so WWE is still in full planning mode to set up the pay-per-view.
Monday's show featured some buildup, but we also saw some stories addressed that may not impact the PPV too much.
Seth Rollins battled Finn Balor of Judgment Day, Matt Riddle took on Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, and The Miz hosted another episode of his usual talk show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened during Monday's show.
Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley
- Rollins is clearly a babyface but is still acting as cocky as ever. It's a nice change of pace from babyfaces in WWE always acting like good guys.
- When Lashley is allowed to be who he wants, he is very good on the mic.
- The spot Lashley does when he runs his opponents into the ring post always looks so brutal. It's one of his best moves.
- The first tornado DDT attempt did not go well, but Ali hit it flush the second time.
Raw opened up with Rollins heading to the ring to deliver a promo. We saw a recap of last week when Bobby Lashley destroyed Rollins and then prevented Austin Theory from successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.
It didn't take The All Mighty long to join him in the ring and proclaim he would continue to dish out beatings until he gets the U.S. title back. Mustafa Ali came down with a referee because he wanted a match to get revenge for being attacked last week.
Ali tried to attack him twice, but Lashley was able to fend him off both times. He accepted the challenge for a match but warned him that he would regret it. The bell rang after a break and Ali immediately hit a running dropkick. The powerhouse was sent into the ring post before he picked Ali up and rammed his head into the same post.
Ali kept trying to make a comeback, but Lashley continued to stop him every single time. He almost looked amazed when Ali continued to get to his feet, but that didn't stop him from continuing to dish out punishment.
After hitting a big Spear, The All Mighty applied the Hurt Lock for the win. This was by no means a competitive match, but the first 20 minutes of Raw delivered some solid entertainment. The promo from Rollins was fun, Ali looked valiant in defeat, and Lashley looked as dominant as possible. It was exactly what it needed to be even if it had a few sloppy moments.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Tamina vs. Mia Yim
- Luke Gallows said he is responsible for bringing Yim in because he has a way with the ladies. Who would have ever thought Festus would be bragging about his prowess with the opposite sex all these years later?
- Tamina looked good when she tried to hit the Superfly Splash. Sometimes she doesn't get a lot of distance or elevation, but this jump had it.
- There was a moment when Yim was going to whip Tamina into the corner and it looked like Tamina had no idea what to do.
Following her surprising return last week, Mia Yim had her first match back under the WWE banner on Monday when she battled Tamina.
The HBIC was paired with Tamina to prove she could take on a powerhouse like Rhea Ripley. While Tamina may not have had as much success as Ripley, especially in recent years, she definitely fits the bill from a physical standpoint.
Ripley and Dominik Mysterio came out to watch the action, so Tamina was able to capitalize on the distraction. This match was short and had a few moments that showed a lack of chemistry between these two competitors.
The crowd gave this match nothing until it began to show some signs of life when Ripley teased a confrontation but backed down.
Winner: Mia Yim
Grade: C-
Notable Moments and Observations
Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle
- The fluidity with which Gable moves is unmatched. Few people have his level of confidence in the ring.
- Gable's German suplex off the top turnbuckle looked awesome. Riddle floating over and landing on his stomach helped sell the move, too.
- Yelling "Shoosh" and "Bro" at each other was a little annoying but the crowd seemed to enjoy it.
Riddle and Gable met for the third match of the night following a brief encounter backstage. These two had several encounters earlier in the year when RK-Bro held the tag titles, so they may have had some unfinished business.
Both of these men have grappling skills to spare, so they had a nice technical exchange for the first few minutes. Riddle used more strikes than Gable but it wasn't his main source of offense.
While Riddle can be obnoxious at times, there is no denying his physical ability. He and Gable are both elite athletes who know how to put on good matches, and this one was no exception.
The Bro began to build some momentum after a commercial break, but Gable was able to use a backslide to score the pin with a little help from Otis holding his feet on the bottom rope for leverage.
You will be hard-pressed to find a match as proficient and competitive as what we saw here this week. Both men brought their A-game.
Winner: Chad Gable
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Leave a comment with what you think Ripley whispers to Dom every week.
- Benjamin needs to be on TV more often. He's good on the mic, great in the ring and has veteran experience he can impart on the younger stars. He has such much value.
- Some of the counters Benjamin used in this match were awesome. He is one of those guys who makes every little thing he does look good.
After a segment with The Miz, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis, Shelton Benjamin and Dominik Mysterio had a match that was booked after the two had a verbal altercation backstage. Ripley and Damian Priest were in Dom's corner.
After being backed to the corner, the young star slapped Benjamin and then hopped out of the ring to avoid a response. He tried to attack his opponent from behind, but The Gold Standard quickly regained the upper hand.
Dom knew he was outmatched physically, so he tried relying on dirty tricks to get the advantage. It worked a few times, but Benjamin was not about to go down easy. The younger Mysterio was able to use a distraction from his allies to ram Benjamin into the ring post and hit a Frog Splash for the win.
This match was ok, but it definitely showed off how much work Dom has to do before he is on the same level as someone like The Gold Standard.
Winner: Dominik Mysterio
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Dana Brooke vs. Iyo Sky
- It seems like WWE has officially dropped the 24/7 Championship. There was no mention of anyone using the title moving forward. They talked about it being thrown in the trash, so that is likely where it will stay.
- Sky's entrance music is so much better than the Damage CTRL theme. She should still use that for singles matches.
- Brooke has improved over the years, but not enough. She still looks uncertain of herself at times.
- Yim came out after the match to let Damage CTRL know she was turning them down for WarGames because she was joining the opposing team.
Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL was in action this week against Dana Brooke. Nikki Cross was with Bayley and Dakota Kai at ringside, but she did not seem super invested in what was going on.
As they all made their way to the ring, Cross was just kind of walking around looking up at the rafters. She looked like she was thinking about anything except what was going on in the arena.
Brooke was trying to take out her frustrations by getting an early advantage, but Sky was able to use her speed and agility to quickly take control. She eventually picked up the win with the Over the Moonsault. This was really nothing special, but Sky manages to stand out for her aerial ability even in the simplest of matches.
Winner: Iyo Sky
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations