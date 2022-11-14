'Unmitigated Disaster' for Raiders as McDaniels Mocked for Losing to Saturday, Colts

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders reached a new low on Sunday, losing to an Indianapolis Colts team that has an interim head coach who had never led a college or NFL team prior to the game.

Jeff Saturday, whose coaching experience didn't go beyond the high school level, outcoached Josh McDaniels as the Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20. With the loss, Las Vegas fell to 2-7 this season.

Saturday had been working as an ESPN analyst prior to being hired to replace Frank Reich. When Saturday took over, the team didn't have an experienced play-caller on its coaching staff after the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

In his coaching debut, Saturday provided Indianapolis with an identity on both sides of the ball centered around the run game. The Colts totaled 207 yards on the ground while limiting the Raiders to just 77 rushing yards. Star running back Jonathan Taylor led the way with 147 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

NFL Twitter unleashed on the Raiders for their upset loss to the Colts and their first-time head coach on Sunday:

The Raiders were expected to be one of the more competitive teams in the AFC after the acquisition of star wide receiver Davante Adams. However, the team's offense hasn't clicked, the defense hasn't been strong, either, and McDaniels may be on the hot seat just nine games into his tenure as Raiders head coach.

Las Vegas will look to bounce back when it visits the Denver Broncos (3-6) in a division matchup next Sunday.