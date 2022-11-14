X

    'Unmitigated Disaster' for Raiders as McDaniels Mocked for Losing to Saturday, Colts

    Doric SamNovember 14, 2022

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday talk before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    The Las Vegas Raiders reached a new low on Sunday, losing to an Indianapolis Colts team that has an interim head coach who had never led a college or NFL team prior to the game.

    Jeff Saturday, whose coaching experience didn't go beyond the high school level, outcoached Josh McDaniels as the Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20. With the loss, Las Vegas fell to 2-7 this season.

    Saturday had been working as an ESPN analyst prior to being hired to replace Frank Reich. When Saturday took over, the team didn't have an experienced play-caller on its coaching staff after the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

    In his coaching debut, Saturday provided Indianapolis with an identity on both sides of the ball centered around the run game. The Colts totaled 207 yards on the ground while limiting the Raiders to just 77 rushing yards. Star running back Jonathan Taylor led the way with 147 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

    NFL Twitter unleashed on the Raiders for their upset loss to the Colts and their first-time head coach on Sunday:

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> are going to lose, 25-20, to the Jeff Saturday-led Colts at home and fall to 2-7.<br><br>This is an unmitigated disaster for Josh McDaniels and everyone associated with the franchise.

    'Unmitigated Disaster' for Raiders as McDaniels Mocked for Losing to Saturday, Colts
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

    Jeff Saturday &gt; Josh McDaniels

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    Jeff Saturday beating Josh McDaniels proves that the only thing worse than hiring with absolutely zero coaching experience is hiring someone with experience coaching under Bill Belichick

    Zach Dean @ZachDeanDBNJ

    Lol Raiders just lost to a coach plucked off the streets less than a week ago.<br><br>Josh McDaniels ain’t it.

    Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

    Jeff Saturday came off the street and beat the Raiders. Embarrassing

    Sam Farmer @LATimesfarmer

    Colts at Raiders pits a coach totally in over his head versus Jeff Saturday.

    Nick Baumgardner @nickbaumgardner

    rrrrrrough L for Josh McDaniels 😬

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    This is not a good look for Josh McDaniels.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Josh McDaniels has lost 24 of his last 31 games as an NFL head coach. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

    Maybe everyone focusing on how unlikable Josh McDaniels was in his first time as a head coach actually gave him cover for how bad of a coach he is <a href="https://t.co/VK4kobscal">https://t.co/VK4kobscal</a>

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Jeff Saturday is out-coaching Josh McDaniels.

    Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli

    Jeff Saturday is already a better head coach than Josh McDaniels

    Alan Morton @tuttobene31

    Jeff Saturday’s play calling sheet and he’s still out coaching McDaniels. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/zdeEDNzWnK">pic.twitter.com/zdeEDNzWnK</a>

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    If the Raiders lose to Jeff Saturday, we can expect Josh McDaniels to get canned right?

    Baby Bash @BabyBash

    Maaan You can’t lose to Jeff Saturday on a Sunday and NOT get fired on a Monday!!

    The Raiders were expected to be one of the more competitive teams in the AFC after the acquisition of star wide receiver Davante Adams. However, the team's offense hasn't clicked, the defense hasn't been strong, either, and McDaniels may be on the hot seat just nine games into his tenure as Raiders head coach.

    Las Vegas will look to bounce back when it visits the Denver Broncos (3-6) in a division matchup next Sunday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.