Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out vs. Warriors With Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right ankle sprain, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

The 31-year-old played just two games at the start of the season before being sidelined by stiffness in his right knee. He had missed all of 2021-22 after tearing his ACL in the same knee.

After being without Leonard for 10 games, head coach Tyronn Lue finally provided a positive update.

"The first time he was able to get on the floor and play 5-on-5 and he looked pretty good," Lue told reporters. "Still have a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the floor, playing 5-on-5."

Leonard didn't return to the lineup until Nov. 17 against the Detroit Pistons. His durability remains an issue after last year's lost campaign. He hasn't played in more than 60 games in a season since 2016-17 with the San Antonio Spurs.

The forward has also been limited when on the court this year, averaging just 10 points, four rebounds and 3.4 assists in five games while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 13.3 percent from deep.

He had been one of the NBA's best players before his latest injury, earning five All-Star selections in six years from 2015-21. He won NBA titles with both the Spurs and Toronto Raptors, earning Finals MVP with both teams.

Los Angeles will continue to lean on Paul George until Leonard returns to full strength, with veterans Marcus Morris and John Wall also playing key roles offensively.